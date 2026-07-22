Resideo To Release Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 12, 2026

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global manufacturer, developer, and distributor of technology-driven sensing and controls products and solutions for residential and commercial end-markets, will release second quarter 2026 financial results after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. A webcast to discuss the results will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Event: Resideo Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. PDT

Webcast link: REZI Q2'26 Call

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer, developer, and distributor of technology-driven sensing and controls products and solutions for residential and commercial end-markets. We are a leader in the home heating, ventilation, and air conditioning controls markets, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety and fire suppression products markets, and security products markets. Our solutions and services can be found in over 150 million residential and commercial spaces globally, with tens of millions new devices sold annually. For more information about Resideo and our trusted, well-established brands including First Alert, Honeywell Home, BRK, Control4, and others, visit www.resideo.com.

Contacts:





Investors: Media: Christopher T. Lee Garrett Terry Global Head of Strategic Finance Corporate Communications Manager [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.