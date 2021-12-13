Resideo Unveils New Services, Solutions and Tools to Unify Portfolio and Provide Partner Support

"Resideo continues to invest in resources to help our professionals keep pace with the consumer, stay updated with world-class training, and ultimately help protect what matters most," said Phil Theodore, president of Products & Solutions at Resideo. "Each interaction I've had with our professionals during the last 20 months demonstrates their perseverance, and I'm extremely grateful for their continued dedication to support the smart home customer."

A New Era of Services

At CONNECT 2021, Resideo showcased its new Pro-IQ™ monitoring and business intelligence services, a suite of solutions aimed to help the professional attract more customers and maintain those relationships by delivering valuable insights 24/7/365. New offerings across Resideo's extensive security, HVAC and smart home technology portfolio will become available to additional professionals in 2022. Existing solutions available to select professionals include:

Pro-IQ™ LifeWhere – an HVAC asset-monitoring solution that helps HVAC professionals remotely diagnose equipment, identify an issue, and support proactive service before the equipment fails; and,

Pro-IQ™ AirCycle – a proven, business-development program that enables a data-driven indoor air quality (IAQ) conversation between contractors and homeowners and identifies opportunities based on six IAQ elements.

"Overall, the pandemic has created an increased reliance, value, and usage of technology, including: deliveries and online orders, broadband, indoor air quality and energy management solutions, home security solutions, and expanded interest in whole home services," said Elizabeth Parks, president of PARKS Associates, during her keynote speech on the CONNECT 2021 stage. "The industry is at an inflection point where consumers are truly embracing and looking to technology to help them – whether for convenience, comfort, savings, or care for themselves, other family members, or their assets. Their professional service provider has several opportunities to create new value for consumers through connected devices and services in the home."

New Offerings for Residential New-Home Builders

Residential new-home builders report that smart solutions are one of the top purchase drivers, and Resideo unveiled new offerings to help builders deliver an eco-conscious smart home. The enhanced Resideo BuildSmart™ support and training program offers marketing tools, incentives and insights, and Resideo's new product packages help simplify the selection process. From indoor air quality solutions to professionally installed and monitored security systems, the new curated product packages are tailored to unique preferences and deliver protection, convenience and comfort and cover its entire HVAC and security product portfolios.

Resideo also unveiled its latest integration with the Brilliant Smart Home System. Resideo's Total Connect 2.0 platform users can arm and disarm their ProSeries security system from their in-wall Brilliant Smart Home Control or via their Brilliant app. The status of the Resideo security system also can be displayed on the Brilliant wireless smart panel.

Training Opportunities for Professionals

The company also showcased Resideo Academy: a holistic educational approach that supports Resideo's professional HVAC, plumbing and security professionals with hands-on training from industry experts. With practical learning experiences designed for business owners, trade professionals, apprentices, and students, Resideo Academy offers industry-leading product and solutions training and business-building courses catered to fit any schedule, specialty or career path.

Additionally, Resideo is collaborating with numerous trade and educational institutions with products, training curriculum and scholarships to help seed the next generation of professionals.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions that provide comfort, security, energy efficiency and control to customers worldwide. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from nearly 200 stocking locations around the world. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

