RESIDES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF WILLIAM LONG AS VICE PRESIDENT OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REsides, Inc. an independent and borderless MLS with a unique equity-ownership model, announced today the appointment of William Long as Vice President of Business Development. In this role, Long will leverage his extensive experience in business development and sales to drive growth, expand market share, and strengthen relationships with key real estate industry stakeholders across the US. He will focus on creating impactful client partnerships and implementing strategic initiatives that align with REsides' commitment to innovation and customer success.

Long brings a decade of expertise in the real estate industry, having cultivated relationships and driven revenue growth in multiple roles. "His ability to build a client base from the ground up while executing strategic sales initiatives will lead to significant territory expansion and revenue generation," says Colette Stevenson, CEO, REsides. Long is well-versed in key account management, territory management, and B2B sales, making him a valuable addition to the REsides team.

Most recently, Long served as Vice President of Sales at Embark in Dallas, TX, where he identified new business opportunities and managed relationships with potential clients as well as C-level executives. His outreach and market analysis efforts contributed to the firm's lead generation and client base expansion. Prior to that, Long held the position of Vice President of Business Development at Realtracs in Brentwood, TN, where he launched expansion efforts into four separate territories, onboarding clients in each area. He was key in developing the company's sales division and implementing a statewide MLS pipeline in Tennessee.

"We are excited to welcome Will to the team to provide the conduit for Brokers to gain a competitive advantage by partnering with REsides," said Colette Stevenson, CEO at REsides.

"Joining REsides is an incredible opportunity to be part of an organization that prioritizes innovation and Broker success," said Long. "The REsides platform is spearheading a cutting-edge business model for Multiple Listing Services, and I am eager to contribute to its continued growth by expanding its market presence throughout the US and provide an avenue for Brokers to develop strategies that include the MLS. As we navigate through the constantly evolving real estate environment, my goal is to ensure that our clients not only succeed but thrive with the support of REsides' robust tools and resources."

About REsides: REsides is an independent, National MLS with a unique equity-ownership model. REsides puts the power of listing data back in the hands of brokers. Headquartered on Hilton Head Island, SC, REsides is ranked in the top 25% of residential real estate MLSs in the United States. For more information, visit joinresides.com.

