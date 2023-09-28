RESIDES CATAPULTS THE VALUE OF MLS DATA CREATING FINANCIALLY-REWARDING BENEFITS FOR ITS OWNER-PARTNERS

New and First-of-Its Kind Data Metering Platform Represents a Paradigm Shift in How Data Services are Charged and Consumed

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REsides, the first and only MLS to launch an equity-ownership business model that can financially benefits all stakeholders, announced today the launch of DataMetRE, the first-of-its-kind data metering platform for real estate. The cutting-edge model is set to transform the industry by introducing a fair and efficient data-utilization platform, charging vendors exclusively for the data they use while potentially generating revenue back to the broker-owners and shareholders.

Traditionally, Multiple Listing Services have faced challenges in accurately measuring data consumption and levying uniform charges, often resulting in inefficiencies and unjustified costs for vendors. The launch of DataMetRE underscores REsides' unwavering commitment to push the boundaries of innovation, providing top-notch solutions that elevate the entire real estate ecosystem in the US.

The key benefits of DataMetRE include:

Usage-Based Billing: With DataMetRE, vendors are billed based on the data, efficiency, and rates at which they consume data. This highly specialized billing approach replaces outdated flat-rate fee structures that increase expenses for Brokers.

Cost Savings and Revenue Generation: This innovative model enables prop-tech companies of all sizes to achieve cost savings in resource allocation and infrastructure management. Fees can change for companies who use best practices, standards, and established rules. Revenue generated can be reinvested to drive further advancements in technology to benefit REsides' customers, the homebuyers and sellers, and shareholders.

Transparent Data Analytics: The next generation of the platform empowers vendors with insightful analytics and a comprehensive overview of their usage patterns and trends. Armed with this knowledge, vendors can make informed decisions to optimize their data consumption and efficiency.

As a trailblazer in the MLS domain, REsides envisions a future where data management is equitable, efficient, and rewards contribution, innovation, and sustainable growth. "We are thrilled to introduce our groundbreaking data metering platform to the Real Estate industry," said Colette Stevenson, CEO at REsides. "It represents a paradigm shift in how data services are charged and consumed, creating a win-win scenario for all stakeholders. Vendors will pay for what they use - unlocking cost savings and rewarding companies adhering to our standards, while our Broker clients and shareholders experience a boost in innovation and growth," Stevenson added.

