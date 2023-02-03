RESIDES CEO COLETTE STEVENSON NAMED 2023 RISMEDIA REAL ESTATE NEWSMAKER

Leader Recognized in Futurist Category for Real Estate Thought Leadership

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REsides, the first and only MLS to launch a revolutionary new equity-ownership model for its members, announced today that Colette Stevenson, CEO, was named a 2023 Real Estate Newsmaker by RISMedia. This year's list honors a dynamic group of 310 individuals whose resilience and innovation were imperative to survive 2022's precipitous shift in market conditions.

REsides CEO Colette Stevenson is leading a new path forward for MLS companies with a new model that harnesses the power of equity ownership where real estate Brokers are always first and establishes real benefits for all who choose to participate.

Newsmakers are recognized for their leadership, innovation and contributions to the real estate industry and their communities across 6 different categories. Stevenson was recognized in the Futurist category which honors forward-thinkers - real estate professionals who are changing the conversation and demonstrated that they have the ability to redefine the industry, and boast an exceptional ability to foretell what the future holds for real estate.

Stevenson is a real estate industry entrepreneur, change advocate, speaker & thought leader. She is recognized for being on the forefront of leading change in MLSs. Her "MLS Without Boundaries" vision centers on the belief that innovation & modernization will be the focus for the industry in the new real estate era.

Stevenson launched REsides in a real estate landscape dominated by big-tech vendors and other organizations that access, analyze, aggregate and resell listing data. "In many instances, these vendors became new competitors off the backs of agents and brokers," she said. "These brokers see the dollars filling the vendor pockets, stifling innovation, and restricting their business models. It was imperative to seize the opportunity to shift focus - be the exception. It was time to recognize & reward brokers for the strategic value of the data, services, and technology provided by this new Real Estate Network."

REsides harnesses the power of ownership by providing a business model where Brokers are always first and establishes real benefits for all who choose to participate. Unique to this model is that shareholders in REsides are like shareholders in most any other for-profit corporation.

"Being named a RISMedia Newsmaker is such an honor," said Stevenson. "I am excited to lead the next generation of MLS for the greater good of the entire real estate eco-system. We envision a future where MLSs become the unquestionably best stewards of data; the catalyst for increasing data value, and the strategic developers of the most significant tools in the marketplace."

