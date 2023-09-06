RESIDES CEO COLETTE STEVENSON TO BE HONORED AS RISMEDIA NEWSMAKER IN WASHINGTON DC

REsides

06 Sep, 2023, 13:59 ET

Real Estate's Top Minds Gather to Discuss the Most Critical Trends and Issues Impacting the Real Estate Industry

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REsides, the first and only multiple listing service (MLS) to launch a revolutionary equity-ownership model for its members, announced today that Colette Stevenson, CEO, will join real estate industry leaders for the RISMedia 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange. Leaders will share perspectives, trends and forward-looking views on key topics that include the state of the economy, current housing policy and staying current in an evolving real estate market. The conference is scheduled from September 5-7 at The Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC. 

Stevenson will be honored as a 2023 RISMedia Newsmaker in the Futurist category. She is recognized for being on the forefront of leading change in MLS. Her "MLS without Boundaries" vision centers on her belief that innovation & modernization are the focus for the industry in the new era. She launched a new MLS model by dissolving an iconic independent MLS and incorporating the tenets successful business models in a real estate landscape dominated by big-tech companies who access, analyze & aggregate listing data - only to become new competitors for brokers. Stevenson seized the opportunity to shift the focus and reward brokers for the strategic value of their listing data. The REsides model is a first-of-its-kind in MLS & marks the beginning of new ways of thinking and enabling compensation that gives brokers the business diversification needed in the upheaval in the marketplace right now.

"I look forward to joining industry peers this week to discuss the state of real estate and the risks in the current landscape as well as what to expect as we head into the fourth quarter and into early next year," Stevenson said. "These are very interesting times in our industry and especially for MLSs," Stevenson added. "There is definite change coming in the fourth quarter of 2023 and MLSs must lead their clients. It's imperative that MLSs invest in smart solutions that increase agents' professionalism, enable the consumer to make the best decisions, put the value of listing data back in the hands of the Brokers, and provide avenues for compensation that go far beyond the current MLS models."

Stevenson has been on the forefront of leading change in MLS for years. She is a proud Director for CMLS (Council of Multiple Listing Services) and a member of the inaugural class of the CMLX3 program, the highest level of achievement for the Multiple Listing Service industry. She served as President of Multiple HOA boards and sits on the Real Estate Standards Organization committees to contribute to the better distribution of data. In 2017, Stevenson founded the INDIE MLS forum in an effort to focus on the advantages of an Independent MLS. She was recently named one of the 7 Most Interesting People in Real Estate by Rob Hahn

About REsides

REsides is the first and only MLS to launch a revolutionary equity-ownership model for the Real Estate Industry. Headquartered on Hilton Head Island, SC, REsides is ranked in the top 25% of all residential real estate MLSs in the United States. The Company has 2,400 clients across South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia and supports over $4 billion in real estate transactions annually. For more information, visit www.resides.io

SOURCE REsides

