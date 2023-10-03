RESIDES CEO COLETTE STEVENSON TO SPEAK ABOUT TRANSFORMATIONAL MLS BUSINESS MODELS AT NATIONAL CMLS CONFERENCE IN NEW ORLEANS

Stevenson's Unique Equity-Ownership Model Fills Critical Industry Gap To Provide Competitive Differentiation and Strategic Business Diversification Benefits

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REsides, the first and only MLS to launch an equity-ownership business model, announced today that Colette Stevenson, CEO, will join a panel of experts to speak at the national CMLS Conference. Stevenson will discuss how her game-changing MLS model of equitable ownership fills a long-standing industry gap and provides a smart business diversification strategy for brokers and agents to differentiate themselves and benefit financially – even in a down economic climate. The conference kicks off today and she is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, October 4th.

As a speaker at the National CMLS Conference in New Orleans this week, REsides CEO Colette Stevenson opens up about her unique MLS business model and how brokers and MLSs can turn their listing data to dollars in ways that go way beyond data sharing agreements.
Stevenson will join other MLS visionaries who are leading a new and better path forward from Traditional to Transformational. Panel members are:

  • Kevin Crigger, Past President of Toronto Regional Real Estate Board
  • Justin Landon, CEO of Bluegrass REALTORS
  • Nicole Murray, Association Executive of Pocono Mountains Association of REALTORS®
  • Jim Yockel, CEO of Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS®

"I look forward to connecting with my MLS peers in New Orleans and speaking about my innovative MLS model that helps brokers and agents diversify, differentiate and dominate in their local market. Given the current real estate landscape, there is no better time for MLSs and top brokers to partner in new ways than ever before," Stevenson said.

Stevenson has been on the forefront of leading change in MLS for years. She attends conferences, speaks about dramatic change affecting MLSs and is committed to building the MLS of the future – an MLS without Boundaries - that empowers and compensates brokers for their valuable listing data.

"As we come together as MLSs, the value is in protecting our data and our brokers while delivering value to consumers," Stevenson said. "Real estate has changed dramatically with big tech and now, more than ever, it's time to shift the focus on recognizing and rewarding brokers for their valuable listing data and provide broader access to listings," she said. "Our model also improves the lives of consumers by accelerating the collaboration of real estate technology, driven by accurate and comprehensive information. In the end, bringing together credible, reliable and professional data resources allows us to create an ecosystem where there is value for all participants," Stevenson added.

Under the theme, Championing MLS, CMLS2023 will offer an inspiring keynote speaker, Mike Rayburn, a TEDx presenter who teaches innovation, change and peak performance using world-class guitar and humor to create a transformational experience and generate exponential results. The 3-day conference attracts MLS leaders throughout the country who will gather to question the norm, discuss hot topics, ponder new ideas and explore ways to meet the needs of a rapidly changing marketplace. The conference is being held at the Marriot New Orleans from October 3-5, 2023.

About REsides

REsides is the first and only MLS to launch a revolutionary new equity-ownership model for its members. Headquartered on Hilton Head Island, SC, REsides is ranked in the top 25% of all residential real estate MLSs in the United States. The Company services 2,000 members across the Southeast and supports over $4 billion in real estate transactions annually. For more information, visit www.resides.io.

