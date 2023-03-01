RESIDES CEO COLETTE STEVENSON TO SPEAK AT 2023 CORELOGIC CLAREITY MLS EXECUTIVE WORKSHOP

MLS Visionary to Provide Unique Perspectives on New Ownership

Structures and Her Outlook for the Dynamically-Changing Industry

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REsides, the first and only MLS to launch a revolutionary new equity-ownership model for its members, announced today that its CEO, Colette Stevenson, is scheduled to speak at the 2023 CoreLogic Clareity MLS Executive Workshop. Stevenson will take the stage today to lead a dynamic conversation on the changes impacting the MLS industry. Stevenson will discuss new and emerging ownership models, the power of data and her perspective on the industry's future. She will be joined by Greg Larsen, Principal, Industry Relations at CoreLogic.

REsides CEO Colette Stevenson envisions a real estate ecosystem with an MLS without boundaries. She is proactively investing in the next generation technology to achieve the best outcomes for the consumer and the agent and is intentionally refining every aspect of her business to set the standard clients should expect from their MLS.

The 3-day event attracts top leaders and visionaries in MLS. This year's conference focuses on innovation and change management strategies as the MLS industry continues to experience transformational change. The conference will be held at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort from February 27th- March 1st.

Stevenson is a proud Director for CMLS (Council of Multiple Listing Services) and a member of the inaugural class of the CMLX3 program, the highest level of achievement for the Multiple Listing Service industry. She served as President of Multiple HOA boards, and sits on the Real Estate Standards Organization committees to contribute to the better distribution of data. In 2017, Stevenson founded the INDIE MLS forum in an effort to focus on the advantages of an Independent MLS. She was recently named one of the 7 Most Interesting People in Real Estate by Rob Hahn and also recognized in 2023 as a RIS Media Newsmaker in the Futurist category.

"In MLS, there is so much opportunity to champion change given the current landscape and impact of big tech on MLS data," said Stevenson. "I look forward to sharing my vision for the MLS of the Future -- an MLS without boundaries. There is no better time that now to uproot the traditional models that have existed for too long and to bring forward new, smart and innovation solutions," she added.

"Normalizing the conversation around independent MLSs with successful and sustainable business models is a must so that progress can be made as we navigate through this new era," Stevenson shared. "At REsides, we are not only investing in the next technology to achieve the best outcomes for the consumer and the agent, but intentionally refining every aspect of our business to set the standard our clients should expect from their MLS. We have to give MORE to the ecosystem we serve. In creating freedom, flexibility, and a frictionless experience to anyone who chooses to participate in REsides, we believe this dramatically adds worth to the MLS in a financially rewarding way for owners."

SOURCE REsides