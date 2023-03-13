RESIDES IS FIRST TO MARKET WITH ADVANCED INTEGRATION WITH INSPECTIFY

Innovative Solution Provides a Simple and Efficient Way for Real Estate Agents to Connect with Home Inspector of Choice

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REsides, the first and only MLS to launch a revolutionary new equity-ownership model for its members, announced today the launch of Inspectify for its clients. REsides is the first to market with an advanced integration with Inspectify and continues to drive much-needed change and innovation in the MLS industry.

An innovative and forward-looking solution, Inspectify serves as a marketplace for home inspections and repairs to streamline the process of home buying and selling. Inspectify challenges the status quo of a static PDF report to provide a higher quality inspection and better data that lives with the property.

Inspectify leverages its proprietary software to customize and integrate the data found within a home for individuals, institutional investors, and iBuyers well beyond the scope of a traditional property inspection. For non-institutional buyers, Inspectify's streamlined approach and concierge-level service save hours typically spent searching for inspectors and coordinating schedules and access. Through the platform, buyers can instantly book inspections and receive repair estimates.

"We chose Inspectify to provide efficiencies to our clients and inspector partners.," said Colette Stevenson, CEO at REsides. "We share the same passion and vision for leveraging real estate data in new and different ways to empower all the stakeholders in the real-estate eco-system," she said.

"Inspections provide the most comprehensive and complex view of a home, yet the data is extremely unstructured and underutilized," explained Founder and CEO Josh Jensen. "We're excited to be working with REsides and their clients to change the status quo to improve and streamline the home inspection process."

The solution is extremely feature rich and offers tremendous time-saving benefits for agents, brokers and inspectors. With Inspectify, agents have access to the highest-rated and most qualified inspectors and can book anywhere within a few minutes, which saves 2-4 hours on every transaction. Inspectify streamlines the inspection booking process and allows agents to work with their preferred inspectors directly within the platform, which eliminates lengthy email chains, missed calls and texts.

For brokerages, Inspectify increases agent efficiency, and reduces liability and risk by saving on E&O insurance and ensures RESPA compliance on all transactions. Inspector benefits include lead generation and expanded business connections to a network of agents and brokers.

SOURCE REsides