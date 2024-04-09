RESIDES LAUNCHES NEIGHBORHOODINTEL LOCATION REPORTS TO EMPOWER AGENTS WITH IN-DEPTH INSIGHTS AND DATA FOR ANY ADDRESS

NeighborhoodIntel Fills Necessary Data Gap for Agents to Confidently

Showcase Local Expertise and Knowledge

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REsides, an independent and borderless MLS with a unique equity-ownership model, announced today the launch of NeighborhoodIntel by Local Logic to its customers. The innovative platform empowers agents with insights and data for any address that was previously unavailable in a comprehensive and data-driven format. NeighborhoodIntel fulfills a critical need in today's real estate landscape: the need for agents to offer more than what homebuyers can find on their own.

Through a seamless integration, REsides agents will now be able to leverage Local Logic's 100 billion + unique data points and enjoy unlimited, shareable reports featuring over 250 unique location insights per address. NeighborhoodIntel offers a single sign-on workflow and full customization of marketing assets. Agents can effortlessly sign up, access reports, manage subscriptions, and track client engagement, all within their REsides MLS dashboard.

The platform enables agents to provide a depth of knowledge that goes beyond the standard listing information. Available insights include:

Neighborhood Context: Gives homebuyers a sense of what it's like to live in a particular neighborhood without being on the ground.

Demographics: Unlock a comprehensive understanding of the community and its residents.

Climate Risk: Communicate how climate factors and future projections can affect local lifestyle and property values.

Location Insights: Map out nearby points of interest and learn how the location compares to the greater area.

"We are very excited to put more data in the hands of our agents and brokers and help them do what they do best – sell homes," said Colette Stevenson, CEO of REsides. "Having access to neighborhood information that goes beyond the listing data is so very important to homebuyers and until now, has been hard for agents to compile accurately and dynamically. We applaud Logic Logic for their forward-looking thinking and filling an unmet need of our customers," she said.

Through an exclusive agreement with Local Logic, REsides customers can sign up for a monthly subscription to NeighborhoodIntel. The solution provides agents unlimited access to detailed reports that can be shared directly with clients, reinforcing the agent role as an indispensable advisor in the homebuying process. This tool is particularly crucial in an age where neighborhood quality is a top priority for 63% of homebuyers.

"Today's homebuyers are incredibly informed and have high expectations from their agents. NeighborhoodIntel is our response to this challenge, offering agents a way to provide unique, valuable insights that homebuyers can't easily find elsewhere," said Vincent-Charles Hodder, CEO and co-founder of Local Logic.

About REsides

REsides is an independent and borderless MLS with a unique equity-ownership model. With a focus on innovation and modernization, REsides puts the power of listing data back in the hands of brokers, providing strategies that break traditional barriers, expand business, and provide unprecedented access to a diversified avenue of compensation. Headquartered on Hilton Head Island, SC, REsides is ranked in the top 25% of all residential real estate MLSs in the United States. The Company services 2,400 members across the Southeast and supports over $4 billion in real estate transactions annually. For more information, visit www.joinresides.com.

