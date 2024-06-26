REsides unveils inclusive learning platform for Brokers, Appraisers, and more with REsides University

An MLS Doing More to provide value to Brokers

HILTON HEAD, S.C., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REsides, Inc., an Independent Property Network announces the launch of REsides University, a revolutionary platform designed to transform how real estate professionals learn, grow, and excel in their careers. This innovative educational hub consolidates all training classes into ONE location, offering a comprehensive and dynamic approach to real estate education.

In an industry where continuous learning is essential, REsides University is a "one-stop-shop" that is set to become the cornerstone of professional development for both new and seasoned real estate Agents, Brokers, Appraisers and More. The platform's unique design is built to inspire curiosity and excitement, empowering users with the knowledge they need to succeed in an ever-evolving market.

A learning path for every career stage. Learning Paths for Every Career Stage. Whether just beginning their real estate journey or fine tuning a seasoned veteran, REsides University provides meticulously crafted learning paths tailored to meet every need. These paths cover everything from foundational concepts to advanced strategies, ensuring a thorough understanding of critical topics at every career stage.

Quick Tip Videos and Webinars: For those short on time but eager to expand their knowledge, this platform offers quick tip videos packed with actionable insights and strategies. Additionally, a library of recorded webinars presents the latest trends, best practices, and innovative techniques shaping the real estate landscape.

Printable User Guides and eBooks: Prefer to learn offline or on the go? The extensive library of user guides and eBooks allows you to dive deep into subjects at your own pace. Whether mastering negotiation skills, interpreting market trends, or optimizing marketing strategies, these resources are your companions for continuous learning.

Free & Deeply Discounted CE Courses: With a REsides subscription, professionals qualify for the deepest discounts in the industry for continuing education courses or a FREE benefit. The registration process is straightforward, intuitive, offering a variety of courses designed to enhance knowledge, refresh ethics, maintain compliance, and bolster credentials.

With a single click, REsides dashboard, users unlock a wealth of resources, learning opportunities, and community engagement features.

REsides University is more than just an educational platform; it is a transformative tool designed to propel real estate professionals to new heights.

To Discover More than an MLS, contact the team at REsides and start your journey to a new age in real estate.

For more information, please visit resides.io or contact your REsides Account Representative.

About REsides: REsides is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions and educational resources to real estate professionals. By continuously innovating and adapting to industry needs, REsides helps professionals stay ahead of the curve and achieve their career goals.

"I couldn't be more excited about what Sharon's team has created," said Colette Stevenson, CEO of REsides. "As more and more Brokers are looking to our MLS as a strategic partner, providing meaningful tools to alleviate pain points and let them focus on their core business is one of REsides highest priorities. Our University is yet another commitment to be transformative and DO MORE to provide easy, friction free learning for every type of licensed professional in their office."

"MLS has needed to provide a fresh, efficient, and comprehensive path to learning for brokerages," said Sharon Crawford, Dir. Of Training 7This is just the beginning of a broader Broker platform that grows and changes along with their company. With REsides University, the goal is to provide continuing education for all industry related practices under their umbrella and make it available in every market they serve.

