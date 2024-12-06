ResiHome Expands Third-Party Property Management Services in Southeast

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ResiHome, a leader in single-family-rental (SFR) and build-to-rent (BTR) property management, continued its third-party service expansion with a newly secured partnership with Hudson Oak. Under the deal, ResiHome will take over management of two BTR communities in South Carolina: Copperleaf Townhomes in Anderson, SC, and The Townes at Clairbrook in Greer, SC.

"After years of fine-tuning our service offerings, enhancing our technology, and hiring veteran industry leaders, ResiHome is ready to take on more clients who need proven and consistent property management," explained Andy Capps, CEO of ResiHome. Since 2010, ResiHome has managed over 30,000 single-family rental homes across the US.

"What sets ResiHome apart," said Mentor Sokoli, Vice President for Property Management, "is our ability to offer unrivaled care, hands-on knowledge, and competitive pricing designed for long-lasting partnerships." The company also provides best-in-class, real-time reporting for all clients, delivered by a unique combination of proprietary software and well-known applications.

ResiHome is currently managing over 6,000 SFR and BTR in 15 markets across the country including Atlanta, Charlotte, Tampa, Orlando and more. The company also manages Mill Creek Springs community which recently won the best Master Planned Rental Community of the Year at the 3rd annual SFR industry awards. ResiHome strives to help new residents 'rent easily and live comfortably' by offering 24/7 maintenance, an easy-to-use online portal, and smart home technology.

For partnership opportunities, contact Lex Harrington at [email protected] .

