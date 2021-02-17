Resilia Hires Ash Didwania as SVP of Revenue to Accelerate Growth and Further Company Vision

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, social impact-focused SaaS company Resilia officially announced the addition of experienced tech and revenue leader, Ash Didwania, to the executive team. After spending 12 years in enterprise sales and management roles at both social good startups including Catchafire and Fortune 500 technology companies such as Cognizant, Didwania's mandate with Resilia is clear: to accelerate growth and lead the company through its next phase of expansion.

Amidst the throes of an economic contraction and pandemic, 2020 remained a year of unprecedented wins for Resilia. Not only did the company secure a record-breaking Series A round of funding—as founder Sevetri Wilson became the first Black female tech founder in Louisiana to raise over $10M—but the company was also named to the Forbes Cloud 100 "Rising Stars" list. On the heels of these successes, Didwania's role will be key to building a scalable revenue organization and establishing market value, with the ultimate goal of transforming how the social good sector leverages technology for sustainable impact. "I fundamentally believe in Resilia's ability to democratize 'impact intelligence' for governments, foundations, and corporations in order to make over $100 billion worth of annual philanthropic deployments more meaningful and measurable," said Didwania. "Being part of a talented, innovative team is exciting and energizing, and I look forward to the road ahead," he said. Resilia's mission is to harness the power of technology and human connection to bridge gaps in the nonprofit sector and democratize innovation for the industry.

The company's Enterprise solution enables grantors to support grantees with nonprofit-first technology that helps them capture impact on a real-time basis, while enabling a data-driven and DEI-aware approach towards fundraising, program management and operations.The platform's Nonprofit Formation product (available in all 50 U.S. states and territories) makes nonprofit leadership accessible with its streamlined process to achieve tax exemption. For existing nonprofits, Resilia's SaaS platform empowers nonprofits to scale operations and remain compliant, while increasing capacity through: online training, webinars, and other resources geared to productize consultancy services and significantly reduce costs.

To date, Resilia's 2,800+ customers have ranged from small to mid-sized nonprofits, government offices, private foundations, and corporations. Notable customers include The W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Oxfam America, City of Baton Rouge, The Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund, and Greater New Orleans Foundation.

About Resilia:

Resilia is a fast growing, venture backed, mission-driven SaaS tech startup with offices in NYC and New Orleans. Resilia's SaaS-based impact intelligence platform helps nonprofit organizations build capacity and scale programs in a data-driven manner. In parallel, the platform enables Enterprises (foundations, corporations and cities) to empower their grantees with best-in-class nonprofit operations.

The company has been featured in Fast Company, Forbes, PitchBook and VentureBeat, and was recently named to the Forbes Cloud 100 "Rising Star" list. For more information visit resilia.com.

