Resilia Launches Nonprofit Platform to Address Philanthropy Deserts and Increase Nonprofit Capacity

NEW ORLEANS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nonprofit sector begins to rebuild from tremendous losses and challenges of the last year, social impact-focused SaaS company Resilia has officially launched its Nonprofit Platform to tackle the problem at its source: making historically inaccessible and expensive capacity building support available to nonprofits, on-demand and in a cost-effective manner.

Developed by nonprofit practitioners and based on decades of consulting experience in the sector, the online platform offers a systematic way for organizations to expand their internal capacity through a combination of educational training resources, customizable templates and resources, performance tracking, and ongoing access to nonprofit coaches. The platform will enable changemakers to save time and money, maximize resources, and strengthen organizational infrastructure as it pertains to fundraising, board management, program management, organizational design, and other core functions—all in one place.

"Most people don't realize that the nonprofit sector is the third-largest workforce in the U.S., and accounts for 10% of all American jobs," says Sevetri Wilson, founder and CEO of Resilia. "What's more, the majority of nonprofits—over 65%—have operating budgets of under $1 million and struggle to access resources and technology. These nonprofits exist in philanthropy deserts; they are chronically under-resourced and have difficulty reaching grantmakers or philanthropists."

"In other words," continues Wilson, "this is a sizable yet underserved sector when it comes to technological innovation and capacity building resources. Existing technology isn't designed for nonprofit needs. Resilia's goal is democratize technology, creating an opportunity for nonprofits to increase their capacity, and ultimately have more impact."

Resilia's nonprofit-first technology is delivered through three tiered pricing, starting with a no-cost version designed for small and early-stage nonprofits, focused on those in philanthropy deserts with limited access to resources. Resilia's Plus solution is $59 per month, and the Pro solution provides full access to all product features for $169 per month.

Key features include:

Resilia Academy: on-demand training, videos, courses, and modules to access actionable expert insights on topics like fundraising, board management, governance, DEI best practices, and more. New courses and content are updated regularly.

Templates: Instantly download and use over 40+ templates for things like grant budgets, acknowledgment letters, tax receipts, conflict of interest policies, and bylaws, to name a few.

Impact metrics & narratives: Tell the story of your mission through seamless data capture, or bring your programs to life with a picture and short story in a collected bank of anecdotes. These can be used for board presentations, grant applications, social media, and so much more.

Early adopters of Resilia's technology are already seeing high returns and success. "Resilia is integral to our organization, particularly as we navigated what seemed like daily changes in 2020," says Resilia partner Raymond Jetson, CEO of MetroMorphosis. "As a result of their technology, we moved into 2021 with confidence, and MetroMorphosis continues to be an integral facilitator of sustainable change throughout urban communities."

About Resilia

Resilia is a fast growing, venture backed, mission-driven SaaS tech startup with offices in NYC and New Orleans. Resilia's SaaS-based nonprofit platform helps organizations and change makers build capacity and scale programs in a data-driven manner. In parallel, the funder platform enables grantors (foundations, corporations, and cities) to empower their grantees with on-demand technical assistance and capacity support. The company has been featured in Fast Company, Forbes, PitchBook, and VentureBeat, and was recently named to the Forbes Cloud 100 "Rising Star" list. Notable customers include The W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Oxfam America, City of Baton Rouge, The Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund, and Greater New Orleans Foundation. For more information visit resilia.com .

