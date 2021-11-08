Resilience: An Exhibition of Fine Artist Mara Sfara's Animal Love Opens Nov. 18 at Emillions Art in Naples

FARMINGTON, Conn., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet fine artist Mara Sfara at the opening night reception for her Resilience exhibition of oil paintings and sparking Lucite® teddy bear sculptures

Resilience is a solo exhibition of realism painter and contemporary sculptor Mara Sfara's quixotic artwork and the artist's powerful empathy for nature and the animal kingdom. Curated by Emillions Art founder and global art consultant Marlissa Gardner, the exhibition features more than two dozen oil paintings of animals, idyllic landscapes of mountains, glaciers and oceans (what Ms. Sfara refers to as "heavenly scenes") and chic 12-inch Lucite teddy bears.

The exhibition opens Thursday, November 18th with a personal appearance by the artist at a reception from 5 to 7 pm in Emillions Art's 2,000 square foot showroom with its spacious outdoor balcony overlooking fashionable 5th Avenue South in Naples, Florida.

An exhibition highlight is the original painting of Marilyn Monroe and a Pekingese Dog. Based upon an iconic 1955 photograph by award-winning New York photographer Milton H. Greene, Ms. Sfara conceived a figurative oil portrait of the star, noting while her subject is beaming in the painting, the work also nods to the many hardships the actress endured, recognizing Ms. Monroe's loss is as relevant today, especially during COVID-19 pandemic where loss has been common.

"Mara's passionate personality and her lifelong love of animals is reflected in her art," notes Ms. Gardner, adding Mara uses her art as a platform to teach people about the benefits of a healthy, symbiotic relationship with both nature and animals. "She engages the viewer in a colorful, ethereal fantasy with her wry humor, while blending traditional artwork with new media to create her own unique fantasy world."

The Resilience exhibition will be open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am until 5 pm Nov. 18 through Dec. 8.

