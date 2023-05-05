Resilience-Building Leader Program (RBLP®) Announces A New Partnership With Suffolk University Center for Continuing & Professional Education

BURBANK, Calif., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience-Building Leader Program, the certification body for the Resilience-Building Leadership Professional® (RBLP®) series of leadership certifications, today announces an exciting partnership with Suffolk University Center for Continuing & Professional Education [CCPE].



As an RBLP Authorized Education Partner, Suffolk University CCPE will add the Building and Leading Resilient Teams certificate program to its offerings. This program provides students with the knowledge and skills required to build and lead resilient teams in organizations of any size and industry.

Students that complete the Building and Leading Resilient Teams certificate program at Suffolk University CCPE will be prepared to sit for one of the Resilience-Building Leadership Professional (RBLP) series of certification exams.

"We are looking forward to our partnership with Suffolk University CCPE" says Dr. Gene Coughlin, the Founder and CEO at RBLP. "The ability to build and lead resilient teams has never been more important. Resilient teams are the key to both individual and organizational resilience. Resilient teams are stronger together and they make learning and change possible. Our purpose at RBLP is to share this truth with leaders everywhere."

Automation and AI, remote work, growing dependence on cross-functional project teams, and an increasingly diverse workforce can provide companies with challenges but, if harnessed purposefully, these dynamics create powerful opportunities for gaining and maintaining competitive advantage" says Dee Masiello, Director, Center for Continuing and Professional Education, Suffolk University. Today more than ever, organizations need people who have strong analytical and problem solving skills but are also empathetic and agile in the face of constant change. The RBPL program helps individuals at all levels of their career build the unique skillsets necessary to confidently lead through the complexities of businesses today.

About Suffolk University Center for Continuing & Professional Education

The Suffolk University Center for Continuing & Professional Education is committed to engaging individuals at all stages of their careers with educational experiences that support continued personal and professional growth. Suffolk is known for distinctively hands-on curricula based in real-world contexts and scenarios.

Learn more about their Building and Leading Resilient Teams certificate program here.

About Resilience-Building Leader Program (RBLP)

RBLP's mission is to certify front-line supervisors (RBLP), middle managers (RBLP-C), and senior leaders (RBLP-T) in Building and Leading Resilient Teams. Collective resilience is the team's ability to overcome adversity, and then adapt and grow together because of that adversity.

To learn more about RBLP, visit: www.resiliencebuildingleader.com

