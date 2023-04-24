Resilience-Building Leader Program (RBLP®) Announces New Partnership with Gordon State College

BURBANK, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience-Building Leader Program, the certification body for the Resilience-Building Leadership Professional® (RBLP®) series of leadership certifications, today announces an exciting partnership with Gordon State College.

As an RBLP Authorized Education Partner, Gordon State College will add the Building and Leading Resilient Teams certificate program to its offerings. This program provides students with the knowledge and skills required to build and lead resilient teams in organizations of any size, in any industry.

Students that complete the Building and Leading Resilient Teams certificate program at Gordon State College will be prepared to sit for one of the Resilience-Building Leadership Professional (RBLP) series of certification exams.

"We are looking forward to our partnership with Gordon State College," says Dr. Gene Coughlin, the Founder and CEO at RBLP. "The ability to build and lead resilient teams has never been more important. Resilient teams are the key to both individual and organizational resilience. Resilient teams are stronger together and they make learning and change possible. Our purpose at RBLP is to share this truth with leaders everywhere."

"I am delighted that Gordon State College is launching a new certificate program for our community. In today's ever-changing work environment, the 'new normal' has put unbelievable stressors on everyone. . ." says Simonia Blassingame, Director, Continuing & Professional Education at Gordon State College.

"Unfortunately, not everyone has the tools they need to be more resilient. As a senior Human Resources professional with over 30 years of experience, I know that building positive climates, keeping team cohesion, and facilitating team learning will not happen without intentionality. Our new certificate program will be a real asset across many different industries and at every level of employment."

About Gordon State College

Founded in 1852 and located in Barnesville, Georgia, Gordon State College offers 11 four-year degrees, 11 associate-level degrees including 1 Nexus degree, which include multiple baccalaureate pathways.

About Resilience-Building Leader Program (RBLP)

RBLP's mission is to certify front-line supervisors (RBLP), middle managers (RBLP-C), and senior leaders (RBLP-T) in Building and Leading Resilient Teams. Collective resilience is the team's ability to overcome adversity, and then adapt and grow together because of that adversity. RBLP's vision is to create a worldwide community of practice committed to Building and Leading Resilient Teams.

