Resilience-Building Leader Program (RBLP®) is pleased to announce our new partnership with The Chicago School.

As an RBLP® Authorized Education Partner, The Chicago School is now teaching our Building and Leading Resilient Teams curriculum that prepares supervisors, managers, and senior managers to sit for the Resilience-Building Leadership Professional® series of leader certification exams.

What will leaders learn to do in these courses?

Raise morale in the workplace by creating a positive climate for people to work in.

Boost teamwork by developing cohesion among team members.

Improve motivation and commitment by providing purpose in the workplace.

Increase the team's ability to solve problems and overcome challenges by facilitating team learning.

Enhance the organization's ability to change and compete by supporting organizational learning.

About The Chicago School

The Chicago School educates the next generation of change-makers in innovative theory and culturally competent practice to strengthen the integrated health of individuals, organizations, and communities. The Chicago School seeks to be a global leader in increasing accessibility to expert, integrated, culturally competent care within all communities and organizations. The success of The Chicago School is linked to our values. Reflecting the systemic integration of our mission to prepare students to have a positive impact throughout the world, our values can be found in the four core elements that guide our unique approach to learning: education, innovation, community, and impact.

About Resilience-Building Leader Program (RBLP®)

Our mission at Resilience-Building Leader Program (RBLP®) is to certify leaders on building and leading resilient teams in the workplace. We have issued thousands of leader certifications to supervisors, managers, and senior managers since our founding in 2018.

Why? Because in any organization, getting the work done can be hard. Sometimes, it can be really hard. Resilient teams thrive in challenging environments because they can overcome adversity, and then adapt and grow together.

Leaders build resilient teams by creating a positive climate, developing cohesion, and providing purpose. Building resilient teams makes team learning possible. Team learning is the foundation of organizational learning and change.

