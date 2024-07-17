BURBANK, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience-Building Leader Program (RBLP®) is pleased to announce our new partnership with the University of Wisconsin - Stout.

As an RBLP® Authorized Education Partner, the University of Wisconsin – Stout is now teaching our Building and Leading Resilient Teams curriculum that prepares supervisors, managers, and senior managers to sit for the Resilience-Building Leadership Professional® series of leader certification exams.

What will leaders learn to do in these courses?

Raise morale in the workplace by creating a positive climate for people to work in.

Boost teamwork by developing cohesion among team members.

Improve motivation and commitment by providing purpose in the workplace.

Increase the team's ability to solve problems and overcome challenges by facilitating team learning

Enhance the organization's ability to change and compete by supporting organizational learning.

About the University of Wisconsin – Stout

Located in Menomonie, Wisconsin, UW-Stout is Wisconsin's comprehensive, career-focused Polytechnique University. Their students, faculty, and staff use applied learning, scientific theory and research to solve real-world problems, grow the state's economy, and serve society.

About Resilience-Building Leader Program (RBLP®)

Our mission at Resilience-Building Leader Program (RBLP®) is to certify leaders on building and leading resilient teams in the workplace. We have issued thousands of leader certifications to supervisors, managers, and senior managers since our founding in 2018.

Why? Because in any organization, getting the work done can be hard. Sometimes, it can be really hard. Resilient teams thrive in challenging environments because they can overcome adversity, and then adapt and grow together.

Leaders build resilient teams by creating a positive climate, developing cohesion, and providing purpose. Building resilient teams makes team learning possible. Team learning is the foundation of organizational learning and change.

