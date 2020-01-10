Resilience Capital Partners Portfolio Company, Trialon Corporation, Completes Acquisition From Delphi Technologies

DETROIT, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience Capital Partners announced that its portfolio company, Trialon Corporation ("Trialon"), is acquiring the Customer Technology Center Michigan of Delphi Technologies ("Trialon-Auburn Hills"), which will expand its testing business and continue establishing Trialon as one of the pre-eminent regional independent providers of testing and validation services to the automotive and other manufacturing industries.

Located in Auburn Hills, Michigan, Trialon-Auburn Hills is a state-of-the-art testing facility in a strategic location in Greater Detroit that includes over 130,000 square feet of combined lab and office space. With the acquisition, Trialon adds a wide variety of additional testing capabilities including vehicle emissions, engine and chassis dynamometers, vehicle test lab, acoustics, materials and design and fabrication. Trialon-Auburn Hills also includes complementary testing capabilities to Trialon's Burton, Michigan and Kokomo, Indiana facilities' current capabilities of environmental, corrosion, vibration and EMC testing.

"Since our acquisition of Trialon in 2016, we have been heavily investing in broadening Trialon's testing capabilities. With this acquisition, Trialon is able to further broaden its service offering to existing and new clients and continue positioning itself as a value-added partner to its customers," said Bassem Mansour, co-CEO of Resilience Capital Partners.

Jerry Johnson, CEO of Trialon Corporation, added, "Delphi Technologies and Trialon have had a successful long-term partnership and Delphi knew Trialon would be the right company to acquire and grow the Trialon-Auburn Hills laboratory. This acquisition further strengthens Trialon's competitive position in the marketplace and opens a strong strategic footprint in Greater Detroit."

By adding the Trialon-Auburn Hills facility to Trialon's testing footprint, Trialon will continue to solidify its strategic position with both industry leading capabilities and geographic locations to meet the demands of its current and future customers. Trialon-Auburn Hills, along with Trialon's existing Burton, Michigan and Kokomo, Indiana capabilities, provide customers with full validation testing resources complemented by Trialon's reputation as a superior customer service partner.

This is the second transaction announced by Resilience Capital Partners in the last three weeks. On December 23rd, Resilience portfolio company Porter's Group announced its merger with Maysteel Industries, LLC, a portfolio company of Littlejohn Capital, LLC.

About Resilience Capital Partners

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Resilience invests in niche-oriented manufacturing, value added distribution and business service companies with sustainable market positions and a clear path to cash flow improvement. Resilience targets platform businesses with $25 million to $250 million in revenues across a broad range of industries where it can contribute to a company's operations, competitive positioning and profitability. Resilience manages in excess of $550 million for its global investor base which includes pension funds, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, fund of funds and family offices. For more information, please visit www.resiliencecapital.com.

About Trialon Corporation

Trialon is a provider of test engineering services to the automotive and other manufacturing industries. The company is based in Burton, Michigan, with other locations in Michigan and Indiana. Testing services include environmental, corrosion, vibration, and electromagnetic and radiation. For more information on Trialon, please visit www.trialon.com.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies is a global provider of propulsion technologies that make vehicles drive cleaner, better and further. It offers pioneering solutions for internal combustion engine, hybrid and electric passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Delphi Technologies builds on its Original Equipment expertise to provide leading service solutions for the aftermarket. Headquartered in London (UK), the company operates technical centers, manufacturing sites, customer support service centers in 24 countries and employs more than 21,000 people around the world. Visit www.delphi.com to learn more.

