Resilience Care Expands to U.S. Market, Adds Veteran Digital Health Leaders to Support Growth with Oncology Providers

Leading Digital Oncology Solution Designed to Eliminate Clinical "Blind Spots" Through a Continuous Cancer Care Model.

Digital Health Executive and Former COO of Jasper Health, Greg Orr, Has Been Appointed as General Manager of the U.S.

BOSTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience Care, the digital oncology pioneer co-founded with Gustave Roussy Institute (one of the world's top cancer centers), today announced its formal expansion into the United States. Already established as a standard of care across Europe - implemented in over 200 clinical centers and supporting more than 35,000 patients - Resilience Care is bringing its clinically validated platform to American healthcare providers to solve the industry's "between-visit blind spot."

To lead this U.S. expansion, Resilience Care has appointed Greg Orr as General Manager, U.S. Orr brings deep expertise in scaling digital oncology support systems, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer of cancer navigation innovator Jasper Health, where he led all operations and oversaw key strategic partnerships including Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Evernorth, and UnitedHealthcare.

Joining Orr to guide US market entry and growth is a powerhouse US advisory board of digital health and oncology industry veterans, including:

Eddie Martucci, PhD (President, U.S.): Biotech entrepreneur and co-founder of Akili Interactive, known for securing the first FDA authorization for a prescription digital therapeutic.

Jill DeSimone (Industry Advisor): Former President of U.S. Oncology at Merck and a recognized healthcare leader with deep expertise in commercializing breakthrough therapies.

Anne Ireland, DNP, RN, AOCN (Chief Nursing Advisor): Accomplished oncology nurse executive and former Executive Director at City of Hope with extensive leadership experience at the Oncology Nursing Society.

Resilience Care provides a highly personalized digital patient experience that bridges the gap between clinic visits through real-time symptom tracking and adaptive treatment pathways. By automating the management of routine, low-grade issues through evidence-based education and digital support programs, the platform allows clinical staff to "filter the noise" - empowering nurses to focus on early clinical indicators and intervene before symptoms escalate. Across Europe, this proactive, data-driven approach drives a 4-5x increase in nursing capacity[1] and sustains an industry-leading 85% patient adherence rate even after a full year of use.[2]

"Oncology care today is episodic - clinicians often only see patients periodically, but cancer toxicity evolves daily at home," said Orr. "Our goal is to help U.S. practices eliminate clinical blind spots and turn chaotic patient communication between visits into structured clinical triage. We are helping care teams see risk before it becomes an emergency."

Dr. Ethan Basch, a world-renowned oncologist and foremost expert on Patient Reported Outcomes (PROs), has been an advisor to Resilience Care almost since its inception. "There is substantial scientific evidence that digital tools can improve patient outcomes and satisfaction, including high-quality research published from Resilience Care," said Dr. Basch.

The integrated platform provides timely patient symptom information to empower oncology teams to optimize their workflows while achieving a 92% clinician satisfaction rate[3]. This symptom monitoring paradigm has been shown in peer-reviewed research to drive life-enhancing outcomes, including up to a 38% reduction in hospitalization[4] and a 25% decrease in severe treatment-related toxicities. This continuous, data-driven support approach helps patients stay on their therapies longer - extending treatment duration by an average of 1.9 months[5].

"Capturing patient-reported symptoms in a structured way allows care teams to identify complications earlier and respond more effectively," said Charles Ferté, MD PhD Chief Medical and Patient Experience Officer at Resilience Care. "Our goal is to integrate these capabilities into routine care in the US to support both patients and clinicians."

About Resilience Care

Resilience Care is a digital oncology company dedicated to eliminating the blind spot between clinic visits through a model of continuous cancer care. Currently utilized by over 200 leading treatment centers internationally, the company provides a clinical-grade system for remote symptom monitoring and management that allows care teams to detect treatment toxicities early and intervene proactively. The offering is designed to maximize nurse efficiency by streamlining workflows and prioritizing high-risk cases, while empowering patients with the personalized tools and support they need to stay on treatment safely. By transforming daily patient data into structured clinical insights, Resilience Care helps healthcare providers improve clinical outcomes and capture new revenue streams through proactive, data-driven care.

[1] Internal Data for Europe, Resilience Care, 2026.

[2] Continuous Assessment and Reporting of Resilience RPM Services Performance - CARLOTA Study.

[3] Satisfaction survey conducted by Resilience Care among healthcare professionals in Europe.

[4] Basch, JCO 2016 ; Basch et al, JAMA 2022 ; Mir et al, Nat Med 2022 ; Patt, JCO Clin Informatics 2023.

[5] Basch, JCO 2016.

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Contact:

Dennis Dailey

[email protected]

SOURCE Resilience Care