Resilience Expands Coverage for Technology Errors & Omissions Insurance for Clients Above $25M In Annual Revenue

Cyber Risk Solutions Provide Emerging Technology Firms Insight and Risk Transfer to Manage Complex Risks

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience , the leading cyber risk solution company, has expanded its appetite for Technology Errors & Omissions (Tech E&O) insurance to clients with more than $25 million revenue in the US, GBP50M in the UK and EUR 25M in the EU. The agreement utilizes Resilience's existing coverholder partnership with Lloyd's.

After launching a successful offering in 2024, Resilience now offers a broader range of clients up to $10 million in Tech E&O coverage, supporting technology companies with necessary risk transfer coverage for financial losses derived from cyber risk and professional errors, omissions, or negligence in their products or services.

Not only has the technology sector continued to grow with a wave of AI investment, but today virtually all companies support a technology offering that is susceptible to risks from errors and omissions. This highlights the need for businesses to protect themselves from risk of loss from operational uptime, data integrity, confidentiality and availability, and the unintentional errors and omissions associated with their products and related services. Resilience's cyber and tech E&O offering provides blended coverage, addressing the overlapping cyber liability and technology operational risk into one streamlined and comprehensive insurance policy.

"As a provider of enterprise-class risk control software, we are acutely aware of the risks inherent in bringing new technology products to market. We connect our cybersecurity and technology expertise with senior underwriting and in-house claims handling to offer clients superior loss control," said Resilience CEO Vishaal "V8" Hariprasad.

Blended Tech E&O and cyber insurance work together with Resilience's award-winning loss-prevention solution and collective protection to provide a comprehensive approach. Powered by portfolio-wide data, including claims and threat insights from the Resilience Risk Operations Center (ROC), Resilience's unique approach to risk is underpinned by expertise, powerful software, and responsive service at every stage:

Experienced underwriters deeply understand a client's technology risks and provide more accurate and effective coverage.

Senior in-house claims counsel and security service engineers manage complex incidents, engaging the right experts for the most favorable outcome possible.

Resilience Edge Solution software underpins policies with a robust platform for risk quantification, investment prioritization, and risk mitigation.

Risk Operations Center continuously monitors and manages emerging risks to respond to threats before they become incidents.

Resilience first launched its Tech E&O offering in 2024 for clients with more than $300 million in revenue, quickly amassing a roster of tier-one technology providers as both primary and excess clients. The company's track record for expertly addressing the needs of larger technology companies has opened the door for Resilience to extend services to emerging companies.

"Since launching our Tech E&O offering in 2024, we have seen tremendous enthusiasm and adoption of our approach to technology risk management," said George Kotsiopoulos, President of Insurance for Resilience. "Brokers know that when they bring a technology company to us, we understand those needs more deeply than other providers because of the sheer amount of tech and security expertise in house."

About Resilience

Resilience helps organizations become cyber resilient to material losses by staying ahead of bad actors. Founded by experts from across the highest tiers of the US military and intelligence communities – and built by prominent leaders and innovators from the cybersecurity, technology, and insurance industries – Resilience is the world's first cyber risk company that offers risk quantification software, cybersecurity experts, and highly rated insurance in integrated solutions purpose-built for large and middle-market organizations.

Resilience is proud to be backed by leading technology investment firms including General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Intact Ventures, Founders Fund, CRV, and Shield Capital. With headquarters in San Francisco, Resilience is globally dispersed, with teams in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Toronto, London, Milan, Madrid, Stockholm, Rotterdam and Dublin. Resilience offers insurance coverage through its licensed and appointed insurance agents, and security services through its expert security team. The Resilience Solution is available through all broker partners to clients in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Europe.

