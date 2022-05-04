Resilience Lab Adds Senior Technology and Engineering Executive Vijay P. Singh as Head of Product & Technology

Experienced in engineering management, software architecture & development, and growing & scaling healthcare startups, Singh will guide product and software technology strategy and development as company expands its U.S. footprint

Singh joins Resilience Lab's executive team with unique expertise in clinical care, business, operations and technology

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience Lab , a behavioral health-tech company enabling communities of clinicians to collaborate to improve outcomes and access, today announced it has appointed Vijay P. Singh to its executive team as head of product and technology. He will be responsible for implementing the company vision of using AI and machine learning to deliver care-treatment insights to support its clinical team.

Vijay's deep experience comes from serving as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at healthtech companies during the last 15 years, building web and mobile experiences for consumers, providers and payers as well as advising startups regarding product and technology strategy. Previously, Vijay served as CTO at Bravado Health, focused on care coordination and e-prescription solutions. Prior, he was co-founder and CTO at Yaro, a company focused on care navigation solutions, from which he exited following acquisition by Virgin Pulse. He also served in various engineering roles at R1 RCM. Vijay earned a Master of Science, Information Systems from Iowa State University and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from University of Illinois Chicago.

"Vijay's amazing combination of experience and skills are an incredible asset for this stage of our growth and progress," said Marc Goldberg, co-founder and CEO, Resilience Lab. "He will lead our software and product teams as we continue to grow and support both our clinicians and clients in new ways."

"I'm inspired by what Resilience Lab is aiming to accomplish, especially around solving for timely access to mental health care for clients, while building thriving communities for clinicians," said Singh. "We will build on Resilience Lab's world class product and engineering organization, with a mission to support accelerated growth via products across client, clinical, learning and backend office functions. These products, in turn, will support outcome based care, leveraging analytics and machine learning at scale."

Resilience Lab recently announced expansion into New Jersey and Connecticut, now totaling 130 clinicians across the tri-state area, with plans to scale throughout the northeast and then across the country to mitigate the therapist shortage and be able to reach all Americans who seek care.

About Resilience Lab

Resilience Lab is a creating a world where communities of clinicians work collaboratively to produce better outcomes and improve mental health access. Our diverse team of best-in-class therapists are committed to improving clients' care experience throughout their therapeutic journey, by sharing peer insights, treatment plans, and outcome measurements. Technology powers Resilience Lab care delivery, automating all non-clinical work to foster therapeutic alliance and team-based care.

Psychotherapists who join our community-led movement have access to clinical supervision, training, and advanced certification as they provide treatment in a supported environment. Clients who match with Resilience Lab therapists benefit from holistic, evidence-based, high-quality, and affordable care that meets them where they're at, wherever they are.

Resilience Institute is an institute for the modern mental health clinician, offering post-graduate, licensed clinicians–including mental health counselors, psychologists and social workers–with continued training to guarantee patients the highest quality of service and contemporary care.

Together, we are achieving therapeutic excellence at scale. Join us: www.resiliencelab.us/

