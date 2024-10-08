Resilience Lab Expands Care Delivery for Treatment-Resistant Depression and Other Moderate and Severe Mental Illnesses with the Acquisition of Options MD

Resilience Lab will now offer medication management in addition to therapy





NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience Lab, a clinician-driven, AI-supported provider of high-quality care and mental health access, announced the acquisition of Options MD, a leader in high-quality online psychiatric medication management for severe and treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Severe and treatment-resistant depression is a serious and often overlooked mental health condition that contributes to high costs of care and high levels of patient disability. Resilience Lab will now offer integrated medication management and psychotherapy for moderate to severe mental illness (SMI), including mood and anxiety disorders, PTSD, and ADHD. Options MD will operate as a Resilience Lab business unit under its own brand, providing immediate scaling and growth within the moderate to severe mental illness space.

Resilience Lab also gains Options MD's proprietary clinical intake and AI decision support platform that offers intelligent differential diagnosis and treatment recommendations that improve diagnosis and help clinicians create the most effective care plan. The AI platform will be integrated inside Resilience Lab's care delivery software suite. Clients of Resilience Lab who may suffer from moderate to severe mental illness can now undergo an assessment and be referred to a specialized clinician for medication management, while Options MD clients can complement their treatment with a qualified therapist to accelerate their mental health recovery.

Treatment-resistant depression is frequently underdiagnosed and undertreated. Though similar to depression, it has more severe symptoms and higher rates of self-harm and suicidal ideation and behavior ( 30% are estimated to have attempted suicide ). Nearly 20% of people experience severe depression, with 33% not responding to antidepressant treatments. The majority of those with depression (around 80%) get their prescriptions through their primary care providers, who do not specialize in treatment resistance, making diagnosis difficult. This leaves a large number of people without a path to diagnosis.

"This acquisition of Options MD gives Resilience Lab the ability to expand into more severe illnesses to more effectively address treatment needs with a systematic clinical approach with proven success," said Christine Carville , Chief Clinical Officer and Co-Founder of Resilience Lab. "The ability to increase the likelihood of receiving an accurate diagnosis and providing clients the most appropriate treatment that includes high-quality psychotherapy and state-of-the-art medication management is a win-win for those suffering from mental illness."

Options MD has shown impressive clinical outcomes with a 27% remission rate within three months of beginning treatment (the industry benchmark is 14%) and a 65% retention rate at three months (the industry benchmark is 30%). Their proven model offers a unique form of personalized care, including proprietary treatment-matching software that allows clients unparalleled access to the most innovative therapies. Highly specialized clinicians create research-backed treatment plans focused on high-quality care, with more than 200 treatments that range from evidence-based pharmacological and behavioral treatments to non-pharmaceutical methodologies and lifestyle changes.

"We started Options MD with a personal mission to prevent thousands of deaths from suicide with a personalized approach to treatment that could deliver timelier and more effective care for treatment-resistant depression," said Kyle Pierce , Head of Psychiatric Services. "Resilience Lab is providing us with a way to expand our goal to provide care for more people suffering from moderate to severe mental illness."

"This acquisition is an important step in extending the Resilience Methodology for treating serious mental illnesses. Our payers and PCP partners can leverage our integrated suite of clinical services to access consistent quality mental health care for their members and patients," added Marc Goldberg , CEO and Co-Founder, of Resilience Lab.

The company created the Resilience Methodology to train and certify new clinicians to deliver a high-quality, holistic approach to care. All team members from Options MD will be retained as part of Resilience Lab, ensuring that the team that has delivered such strong outcomes stays together and that current Options MD clients see no interruptions or changes to their care.

The Resilience Lab senior clinical team will also be expanded with the arrival of Dr. Carl Marci as Chief Medical Officer and with the support of Dr. Josh Cohen as Head of Data Science and Dr. Swapna Vaidya as Medical Director.

The combined offering will provide access to mental health services for over 22 million payer members in five states including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. Resilience Lab has already trained and certified more than 500 clinician therapists using the Resilience Methodology . Over 80% of Resilience Lab clients are covered by in-network insurance.

About Options MD

Options MD is an AI-powered telepsychiatry company serving patients with severe and treatment-resistant depression, bipolar disorder, PTSD, and more. Born out of the United Healthcare Accelerator, Options MD was founded in 2020 by Morgan Hewett and Kyle Pierce after losing friends to suicide. Before being acquired by Resilience Lab they raised over $6M in funding from investors including Techstars, Bread and Butter Ventures, Collab Capital, Level Up Ventures, Med Mountain Ventures, and M13.

https://optionsmd.com/

About Resilience Lab

Resilience Lab is a clinical innovator that delivers high-quality, technology-enabled, outcome-focused mental health care at scale. We train and certify the next-generation clinicians with our Resilience Methodology, a unique treatment collaboration platform that creates a new standard for quality care delivery. We offer our clients an integrated approach with personalized therapy and psychiatric services, making treatment accessible and affordable through insurance partnerships.

Our mission is to provide broad and affordable access to quality mental health care through a unique combination of technology, clinical methodology, and humanity.

Our team empowers our clients to improve the quality of their lives

Our services and technology amplify the impact of our clinicians

Our institute trains & certifies the best clinicians, creating a consistent and replicable quality of care

www.resiliencelab.us

