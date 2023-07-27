Resilience Lab Joins Horizon Healthcare Services Inc.'s Commercial Network, Expands Northeast Coverage to More Than 16 Million

Workforce shortages persist for mental health providers, leaving half of the 60 million people in the US with mental health conditions untreated

with mental health conditions untreated The agreement gives Horizon commercial members access to Resilience Labs licensed clinicians

Resilience Lab continues to expand much needed in-network mental healthcare coverage with its unique collaborative care that delivers unmatched access and quality

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience Lab, a mental health provider enabling clinical collaboration to improve outcomes and access, today announced that it has joined Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc.'s (Horizon) commercial network as a participating mental healthcare provider. Horizon, based in Newark, NJ, is the largest and oldest health insurance company in the state. The move expands Resilience Lab's Northeast footprint to 50% of the commercial market in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

The need for in-network care has become urgent , with mental health providers understaffed and those in need of care unable to access or afford services. 47% of the U.S. population is living in a mental health workforce shortage area, with some states requiring up to 700 additional practitioners to meet demand. New Jersey has been cited as a shortage area, with only 72.7% of the state's care needs being met.

Adding to the burden, many therapists don't accept insurance, requiring patients to pay out of pocket for care while driving demand for therapists who do accept insurance. The expansion of Resilience Lab's in-network offering brings a team-based, tech-forward behavioral care approach while developing new clinicians to help meet demand and reduce the burden on patients in the states it serves.

"Resilience Lab's agreement with Horizon is an important step forward in meeting the needs of patients and expanding the availability of high quality, accessible and diverse mental healthcare," said Stephen O'Beirne , Vice President, Payer and Enterprise at Resilience Lab. "We are constantly looking to expand in-network services, as patients often have difficulty affording mental healthcare without insurance coverage."

Resilience Lab is a clinical and technology innovator in outcome-focused, behavioral health care. The Resilience Methodology, a unique care delivery collaboration framework creates a new standard for access and quality care delivery. Its hybrid approach, with an in-person clinic and on-line care, offers personalized therapy and payer partnerships that makes treatment affordable through insurance.

"Expanding our services in New Jersey aligns with our ultimate goal of growing our clinician base across the country to ease the mental health burden in the US," said Marc Goldberg , co-founder & CEO, Resilience Lab. "We are changing the way that mental healthcare organizations support their clinicians through technology, training and a measurement informed care model that ensures patients receive the best possible treatment."

About Resilience Lab

