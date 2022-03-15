Resilience Lab Launches Institute for the Modern Mental Health Clinician

"Not your parents' therapy:" New institute provides top quality, contemporary continued training for post-graduate licensed clinicians, including mental health counselors, psychologists and social workers

Created as a magnet to attract great mental health clinicians and drive growth plus high standards of patient care

Resilience Lab's core differentiators and self-reinforcing capabilities include its teaching institute, health care delivery and software full-stack automation, which enable collaboration at scale, produce better outcomes and improve access

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience Lab , a mental health-tech company enabling communities of clinicians to improve outcomes and access, today announced the launch of the Resilience Institute , an institute for the modern mental health clinician, offering post-graduate, licensed clinicians–including mental health counselors, psychologists and social workers–with continued training to guarantee patients the highest quality of service and contemporary care. The Institute was founded based on Resilience Lab's experiences as clinicians, and features a comprehensive curriculum for practicing clinicians looking to enhance their skill sets, expand their practices, and stay current in the field.

While schools and other organizations provide focused training on specific areas/populations (e.g. couples and family), Resilience Lab has gone above and beyond by creating an Institute to provide its clinicians with training on a wide array of clinical formats, conditions, and presentations, as well as professional development in areas of supervision and business. All the institute's programming (outside of two continuing education [CE] courses) is free to all internal staff. Additionally, the Institute's CE classes are currently available to individuals outside of the company at an affordable rate.

"This is not your parents' therapy," said Marc Goldberg, co-founder and CEO. "As Resilience Lab continues expanding and growing into a premier mental health provider, we created the Institute to ensure our clinicians are on the cutting edge of current issues and collaborative approaches to mental healthcare. It's a key differentiator, along with our proprietary software full-stack and health care delivery capabilities, which reinforce each other to ensure uniform, high-quality service that meets patients' diverse needs, no matter where in the U.S. they live."

The Institute's programs and continuing education courses arm licensed clinicians with the knowledge and tools needed to maintain best practices in psychotherapeutic treatment through a comprehensive curriculum. Offerings are based on the Resilience Methodology, a proprietary clinical framework that allows for both didactic and experiential learning designed to improve skills, strengthen practices, and add clinical and entrepreneurial expertise for recent graduates or practicing veterans alike.

"The Resilience Institute aims to fill the gap between a clinician's graduate program and professional experience where we can continue to teach and train those who are interested in life-long learning and taking their practices to the next level," said Christine Carville, Co-founder and Chief Clinical Officer, Resilience Lab. "Nothing quite like it exists in the marketplace–we created it as a magnet to attract great clinicians who will drive our growth and high standards of socially relevant care that produce better outcomes."

The Resilience Institute program is currently divided into four areas:

The Fundamentals Program offers the basis for maintaining a thriving practice via three-month and 12-month programs, ensuring that clinicians emerge with a high competency in collaborative, holistic, personalized, outcome-measurement based practice. It's recommended for LMSW, LMHC-LP, LMHC, LCSW and other mental health professionals with primary experience in non-private practice settings. Continuing Education (CE) Courses offer the latest advances in psychotherapeutic practice taught by experienced behavioral health professionals, allowing clinicians to earn continuing education credits needed for maintaining licensure. Resilience Lab All Access includes access to The Fundamentals Program, extensive self-learning library, live recorded trainings, clinical support groups and peer-led discussions–plus 50% off CE courses for those who join the Resilience Lab clinical collective. The Link, a complimentary monthly newsletter for therapists by therapists, is designed with the whole person in mind, speaking to readers both as humans and professionals. It aims to provide therapists with engaging and informative articles, practical tips for life and practice, and a bit of fun along the way that speaks to how practitioners care for themselves and those who connect with them.

Resilience Lab is creating advanced clinical courses, certificate programs and customizable curricula to fit any clinician's professional needs. Additionally, there are opportunities for members outside of its clinical collective to access exclusive certificate programs, a self-learning library and live training content. On-demand trainings cover topics such as acceptance and commitment therapy, exposure and response prevention therapy, keys to couples case conceptualization, treating obsessive compulsive disorder, and more.

