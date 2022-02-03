Resilience Lab Named to NYC Digital Health 100 by NYCHBL

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience Lab, a mental health-tech company enabling communities of clinicians to improve outcomes and access, today announced that New York City Health Business Leaders (NYCHBL), the organization that serves as the gateway to New York's healthcare ecosystem, has recognized the company on its NYC Digital Health 100, showcasing the most exciting and innovative health start-ups in New York.

"It's wonderful to be selected as one of the NYC Digital Health 100, raising our profile among the top healthtech companies in New York, as we continue to build toward our goal of making affordable, high quality mental healthcare accessible to all – including both practitioners and patients," said Marc Goldberg, CEO, Resilience Lab. "By establishing our blueprint for success in New York City we have created the process that will allow us to continue expanding, state-by-state, until we are available nationwide."

"This year, the NYC Digital Health 100 is comprised of an incredibly diverse set of companies and leaders who are working to innovate and solve some of the most complex challenges across all facets of the healthcare ecosystem," said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO, NYCHBL. "We are delighted to recognize these companies and celebrate and support their growth in the New York area."

Resilience Lab marries diverse team-based care with full-stack technology to improve therapist-client trust, drive down costs, and deliver personalized care at scale. Its smart matching algorithm and dedicated clinical team empower clients to discover and select the therapist that feels right for them, based on logistics, identity and care specialties. Custom treatment paths are rooted in whole-person, evidence-based modalities, and outcomes are measured quantitatively and qualitatively.

The NYC Digital Health 100 was released in conjunction with the NYCHBL Healthcare Innovation Report 2022, an in-depth look at the data, trends and insights that define the healthcare industry in NY. In 2021, 182 companies raised an historic high of $9.0B, a 150% increase from 2020 ($3.6B) and 87% of the investments went to start-ups in areas including virtual care, patient engagement and mental health. To review the report, please visit https://bit.ly/dh100-pr .

NYC Digital Health 100 Methodology

To compile the NYC Digital Health 100, NYCHBL used its dynamic database of digital health companies in the region and then invited companies to complete applications with quantitative and qualitative data to broaden the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or an office (over 10 people) in the New York region. Companies were judged on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of leadership, # of employees, funding (if known), revenue (if known), market fit, differentiated offerings, approach to diversity and equity, and community engagement.

About Resilience Lab

Resilience Lab is a creating a world where communities of clinicians work collaboratively to produce better outcomes and improve mental health access.

Our diverse team of best-in-class therapists are committed to improving clients' care experience throughout their therapeutic journey, by sharing peer insights, treatment plans, and outcome measurements. Technology powers Resilience Lab care delivery, automating all non-clinical work to foster therapeutic alliance and team-based care.

Psychotherapists who join our community-led movement have access to clinical supervision, training, and advanced certification as they provide treatment in a supported environment. Clients who match with Resilience Lab therapists benefit from holistic, evidence-based, high-quality, and affordable care that meets them where they're at, wherever they are.

Together, we are achieving therapeutic excellence at scale.

Join us: www.resiliencelab.us/

SOURCE Resilience Lab