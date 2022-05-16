Resilience Leadership Institute (RLI) Announces the Appointment of Peter S. Rego Jr. as President and Chief Operating Officer

Rego brings more than two decades of executive tenure with proven success leading companies to transformative growth, acceleration, and multi-billion-dollar valuations. As RLI continues to expand its line of products and services globally, Rego's leadership and insight adds tremendous value to the executive team. In this role he will oversee RLI's Operating and Sales functions.

"RLI is a human capital industry leader in both talent management and leadership development. Peter's expertise and knowledge will amplify our expansion within existing and new markets", said Taryn Marie Stejskal, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Resilience Officer.

Rego comes to RLI from (KBS), a facility service provider where he was Chief Sales Officer, North America. Under his leadership Rego had KBS ranked by Selling Power as the 16th Best Company to Sell. Prior, Rego served as Chief Commercial Officer for Lion Electric a provider of electric trucks and buses; where he took the company from a startup to a publicly traded company. Prior, Rego was a Sales Officer at Cintas for 20 years, where he managed eight business units and over 500 directors.

"RLI has an impressive reputation as a globally recognized partner to Fortune 500 companies and industry titans," said Rego. "RLI is currently the only company in the world with a robust empirically based framework, The Five Practices of Particularly Resilient Peopleᵀᴹ, that helps develop greater leadership resilience for individuals, teams, and organizations."

About:

Resilience Leadership Institute (RLI) was founded by Taryn Marie Stejskal, Ph.D., the #1 international expert on resilience, in leadership and life. Dr. Taryn Marie has dedicated two decades to understanding how people effectively face challenge, change, and complexity. Spearheading global leadership development at both Nike & Cigna, her work has been featured by Forbes, NBC, Kathy Ireland, Bloomberg Business, Thrive Global, and Fox.

For more information visit: www.resilience-leadership.com

Instagram: @drtarynmarie

Facebook: Dr. Taryn Marie Stejskal

Twitter: @drtarynmarie

LinkedIn: Dr. Taryn Marie Stejskal

TEDx talk entitled How Resilience Breaks Us Out of Our Vulnerability Cage

Media Contact: Jane Fish, [email protected]

SOURCE Resilience Leadership Institute