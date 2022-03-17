Resilience Webinar: Helping Women Find and Maintain Better Health Balance in 2022

COLUMBIA, Md., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia (MD) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated announces a free, virtual, community event centered on finding and maintaining balance in our current world. Scheduled for March 26, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. EST, this virtual conversation will be led by an expert panel of Black women, skilled in physical and mental health, as well as wellness. Designed to be a virtual safe space for Black women, Resilience: Finding Balance in Your Life, A Black Woman's Survival Kit will provide practical strategies to inspire and embrace balance.

Columbia (MD) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

Last year, the Resilience webinar registered over 300 women across the District, Maryland, and Virginia area; this year, the organizers hope to reach even more nationwide. "The success of the event last year told us that there is an audience of Black women searching for wellness information and trauma-informed resources around resilience. Once again, we are excited to present a dynamic panel of Black women with an array of expertise who are committed to helping women gain greater balance in in their lives," said Lisa Copper-Lucas, D.Ed., LCPC, President of Columbia (MD) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated.

The webinar will be a moderated panel led by Rosalyn Brock, eminent civil rights leader, healthcare activist and Chief Global Equity Officer, Abt Associates, with time for a follow-up Q&A. This year, the panelists include public health professionals as well as credentialed mental health and wellness specialists. The discussion will center around specific topics chosen for the panelist's connection to "balance" such as REkindle, REinvent, REinvest and REcenter. The 2022 panelists include Shanéa Thomas, LICSW, Professor, Therapeutic Educational Consultant; Sheleta Fomby, M.Div., Pastor, New Life Church; Lisa Robinson, Pastor, Ridgeview Congregational Church; and Stephanie Brown, PCC, ELI-MP, Founder, Stephanie Brown Coaching.

Inspired by the discussion last year, Resilience event chair, Yvette Rooks, M.D., noted, "A lot of people—especially Black women—are struggling in our newfound pandemic reality. We hope attendees leave the webinar this year with real-world tools and strategies Black women can use in their daily lives."

Visit columbiamdlinks.org for the registration link to this free online event, and to learn more about the community efforts of Columbia (MD) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated.

About The Links, Incorporated

The Links, Incorporated , founded in 1946, is one of the oldest and largest global volunteer service organizations of women who are committed to enriching, sustaining, and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry. The Links, Incorporated, has a membership of over 12,000 professional women of color serving in 270 chapters in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Bahamas.

Columbia (MD) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, chartered in June 1975, Columbia (MD) Chapter of The Links Incorporated, has been a pillar of the Howard County community. For over 47 years, the organization has sponsored numerous events and programs that span the arts, education, youth development, physical and mental health, as well as national and international outreach.

Contact:

Laura Crandon

[email protected]

Juliet Gilliam

301-314-2663

[email protected]

SOURCE Columbia (MD) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated