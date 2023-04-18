Resilience Week Virginia 2023: Reset, Reconnect, and Recharge

A Community-Based Statewide Initiative

RICHMOND, Va., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Richmond SCAN will host its fourth annual Resilience Week Virginia (RWVA) on May 1-7, 2023. The week will focus on the theme of "Reset, Reconnect, and Recharge" with the aim of helping participants build resilience, heal from adversity, and thrive.

The theme "Reset, Reconnect, and Recharge" highlights the importance of taking the time we need to care for ourselves and each other. With resources and support, resilience is something we can all develop at any stage in our lives. Resilience Week is an opportunity to join together and celebrate our strengths and the strategies and stories that help us thrive.

"I was inspired in 2018 to create RWVA by movements across the U.S. and proposed the idea to uplift ways to build resilience across Virginia. Our first RWVA was designed in 2019 in collaboration with members of the Greater Richmond Trauma-Informed Community Network (TICN) and launched in May 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. We made major changes to our initial programming to adapt to online platforms and have remained committed to focusing on the needs of our communities," said Lisa Wright, GRTICN Coordinator and Greater Richmond SCAN's Child Advocacy Center Director.

Celebrating resilience can look like taking time to rest, going on a walk with a friend, building a community garden, planning wellness activities for your staff, hosting a workshop about trauma-informed approaches, engaging in a community art project, planning a community block party, and so much more.

"It is a great privilege to be able to learn directly from the nation's top professions, engage in meaningful sessions, and build relationships with people who share the same passion to apply trauma informed practices. Resilience Week not only teaches me new strategies to implement within my daily work but also gives me the renewed passion I need to be a positive leader within my community," said Rev. Antonio O. Clinkscales, Manager, Caroline Virginia Community Resilience Network.

Resilience Week Virginia 2023 is open to everyone. Visit https://grscan.com/resilience-week-virginia.

About us:

SCAN's mission is to prevent and treat child abuse and neglect throughout Greater Richmond. By providing the awareness, support, advocacy, and education needed to enhance the lives of children. SCAN's services promote positive parenting, strengthen families, and help create a community that values and cares for its children.

