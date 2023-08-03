Resilient Flooring Markets 2023-2032: Large-Scale Residential Complexes and Gated Communities Drive Market Expansion

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Resilient Flooring Markets 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global resilient flooring market is projected to reach USD 72.37 billion by 2032. This comprehensive report offers a detailed analysis of the current market dynamics and predicts future growth trends.

One of the key drivers contributing to the escalating demand for resilient flooring is the increasing consumption of goods among the population, coupled with rapid urbanization. As more manufacturing units and industrial hubs emerge to meet growing consumption demands, the need for resilient flooring as a construction material is on the rise.

Additionally, the growing trend of large-scale residential complexes and gated communities situated away from city centers is expected to fuel market growth. Notably, Noble Properties announced the launch of AlShahd City 3, a gated community in Jordan, as part of their expansion strategy. Such residential projects worldwide are likely to drive the demand for resilient flooring.

The tourism industry's surge in key countries and the rising need for healthcare infrastructure to accommodate medical tourism are also anticipated to contribute to market growth. As the patient population seeking hospital admissions and specialized facilities increases, the demand for resilient flooring in infrastructure development is expected to grow.

The challenges faced during the pandemic encouraged the building and construction industry to focus on developing township infrastructure over traditional city-based projects. Furthermore, the establishment of healthcare infrastructure in smaller townships to ensure accessibility during lockdowns has bolstered the demand for resilient flooring. With the resumption of trade and commercial activities, the market is expected to witness further growth post-pandemic.

Key Highlights from the Resilient Flooring Market Report

Vinyl Sheet & Floor Tile segment projected to have the largest Compound Annual Growth Rate ( CAGR ) due to their versatile applications in flooring. Home Centers segment expected to hold a significant share owing to effective advertising campaigns by leading manufacturers. Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the study period, driven by industrial projects and commercial hubs in key countries, along with increased migration.

Leading players in the global resilient flooring market include Beaulieu International, Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries, Gerflor, Forbo Flooring Systems, Fatra, Interface, Tarkett, IVC Group, and MONDO.

Segmentation of the Resilient Flooring Market

The report segments the resilient flooring market based on product, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook:

LVT (Luxury Vinyl Tiles) Vinyl Sheet & Floor Tile Linoleum Cork Rubber Application Outlook:

Residential Non-residential Distribution Channel Outlook:

Home Centers Specialty Stores Online Others Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Spain , Russia , Netherlands ) Asia Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea , Indonesia , Malaysia ) Latin America ( Argentina , Brazil , Mexico ) Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia , Israel , South Africa )

In conclusion, the resilient flooring market is poised for substantial growth, driven by factors like increasing consumption, urbanization, and infrastructure development in residential and commercial sectors. With promising trends and market dynamics, industry players are set to capitalize on the growing demand for resilient flooring across the globe.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Resilient Flooring Market Insights

5. Global Resilient Flooring Market, by Product

6. Global Resilient Flooring Market, by Application

7. Global Resilient Flooring Market, by Distribution Channel

8. Global Resilient Flooring Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

Beaulieu International Group

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Shaw Industries Group Inc.

Gerflor

Forbo Flooring Systems

Fatra a.s.

Interface Inc.

Tarkett S.A.

IVC Group

MONDO S.p.A.

