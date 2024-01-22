Resilio Accelerates Media and Entertainment Industry Adoption with Appointment of Thomas Bush

We've always operated remotely, and this tool made it all work. -Federico Torres, IT Manager at Ready Set Post this

Before Resilio, Bush served as the Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Signiant, overseeing major clients, including NBCUniversal, Paramount Global (ViacomCBS), SiriusXM, and AETN. He drove revenue growth at media technology companies, including Ericsson, Octoshape (acquired by Akamai), and Wegener Communications. His entrepreneurial spirit is highlighted by his role as founder, chairman, and CEO of Omnibox, Inc. Thomas brings over a decade of experience in video and film production and post production for media outlets, including Showtime, CNN, HBO, and MTV, among others. In addition, Bush is recognized for his industry contributions with awards from the U.S. and International Patent and Trademark Offices, the National Music Publishers Association/SESAC, the Consumer Electronics Association, and a GRAMMY nomination for engineering excellence.

"Thomas is a unique blend of creative and entrepreneurial experience," said Eric Klinker, co-founder, and CEO of Resilio. "His focus on enabling modern data movement workflows in creative industries will further solidify our leadership role driving efficient IT, cloud, and data center operations in the media and entertainment sector."

The appointment comes at a time of growth for Resilio as the company's enterprise scalable real-time file synchronization solution , Resilio Connect, gains momentum. The company's approach is designed for security and flexibility in the world's most demanding data environments. Notable media customers of Resilio include Skywalker Sound, Turner Sports, visual effects studio Blockhead, animation studio Sunrise Productions, documentary filmmaker Delirio Films, and digital creative agency Ready Set.

"Resilio was the one program that truly met our needs. Making it the clear choice with their file-sharing solutions is incredibly fast and secure," said Federico Torres, IT Manager at Ready Set. "The real-time data synchronization has streamlined our workflow even further. On top of that, their fail-safe solution, the Archive folder, rescued us a number of times. Resilio has been a game-changer for our business. We've always operated remotely, and this tool made it all work. Results were measured with ease of use, and it definitely improved our production. Now, we have a distributed source of truth, speed, and workflow transparency (mainly Adobe Premiere projects and footage). We are no longer having data loss and long delays in deliveries. The process has been seamless and straightforward for the final users and IT technicians."

Thomas is based in New York City and will be active at upcoming industry events, including the NAB Show 2024 in Las Vegas and IBC2024 in Amsterdam.

SOURCE Resilio