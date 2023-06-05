Resilio Connect Earns TPN Blue Shield Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Secure Media Workflows

Company also announces SOC 2 Type 1 certification, validating enterprise security and encryption standards compliance for Resilio Connect

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilio Inc., a leader in unstructured data movement for global enterprises, today announced that Resilio Connect has completed TPN Blue Shield certification by the Trusted Partner Network (TPN). This prestigious certification recognizes Resilio's commitment to providing secure and reliable file transfer solutions for the media and entertainment industry.

TPN is an industry-driven global security consortium that aims to standardize security requirements and assessments for the media and entertainment supply chain. The TPN Blue Shield certification affirms that Resilio Connect, a software-based peer-to-peer file synchronization and transfer solution for data-intensive companies, has met the organization's stringent requirements to safeguard valuable media assets. This offers companies the confidence that their content is not only transferred at top speeds, but with the utmost security.

In addition to the TPN certification, Resilio also announced the successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit. The third-party audit confirms that Resilio's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet or exceed SOC 2 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality. Resilio is also currently undergoing SOC 2 Type 2 certification.

"We are very happy to achieve the TPN Blue Shield certification and successfully complete the SOC 2 Type 1 compliance audit," said Eric Klinker, CEO of Resilio. "Resilio Connect is designed to address the unique challenges faced by companies with ever-growing data sets, enabling them to accelerate workflows and collaboration while ensuring that data is protected. Together, these certifications demonstrate our dedication to providing the media industry and global enterprises with secure high-performance file transfer solutions."

Resilio Connect offers unprecedented speed and scalability for media professionals who often work with very large files (video, sound, interactive media and more) and face tight deadlines. By completing TPN Blue Shield and SOC 2 Type 1 certifications, Resilio Connect provides key benefits to media organizations:

  1. Enhanced Content Security: Resilio Connect offers end-to-end encryption of media files during transfer, protecting sensitive content from unauthorized access or interception.
  2. Secure Global Collaboration: Resilio's peer-to-peer architecture enables private and resilient real-time collaboration among geographically-dispersed teams, even over long distances. During production and post-production workflows, media professionals can securely exchange large files at high speeds without compromising security or quality.
  3. Operational Reliability: The certifications highlight Resilio's focus on operational excellence, assuring companies that they can rely on Resilio for data privacy and protection of critical business and customer information.

Today, Resilio Connect is a popular and trusted solution for media and entertainment customers like Skywalker Sound and Turner Sports. Last week, Resilio unveiled a new breakthrough scale-out ultra-fast file transfer technology (100+ Gbps), and media companies are invited to apply to join an exclusive private beta test beginning soon.

About Resilio, Inc.

Founded in 2016, Resilio builds secure, flexible, and scalable peer-to-peer file delivery and replication solutions for the world's most demanding data environments. From remote work enablement to enterprise server synchronization, Fortune 500 enterprises and media creatives rely on Resilio to keep business – and data – moving forward and always available. To learn more, please visit resilio.com.

