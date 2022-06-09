REsimpli Launches Driving for Dollars and List Stacking Features

HIGHLAND, IN, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - REsimpli is thrilled to announce the addition of two new features as part of their subscription based service. Driving for Dollars, a route tracking feature for real estate wholesalers to document and contact unlisted or off-market houses, and List Stacking, available to import leads from several sources and categorize based on numerous features and criteria, launched on the app this past week.

REsimpli has been at the forefront of technology for real estate investors and managers alike. As a multi-national company with over 1,000 users and an affiliate program valued at over $800k, these recent additions to the app's functionality are only the first in a line of planned updates and launches scheduled for 2023.

Owner and CEO of REsimpli, Sharad Mehta, says the technology came about when he sought a solution to his multi-platform problem. As an active real estate investor himself with over 600 deals to his name, he was "frustrated by the fact that I had to use multiple softwares to run one business and none of those softwares really spoke well with each other. There had to be a better way." This philosophy informs REsimpli's growth and goals for the upcoming feature releases and updates, and speaks to its intuitiveness and wide popularity with North American investors like Lili Singh and Dave Kennett.

About REsimpli

REsimpli is an all-in-one real estate software that requires little to no customization, so you can have your CRM powered up in minutes–simply sign up and start using. Our software, made specifically for real estate investors by real estate investors, includes features like calling, texting, list stacking, skip tracing, and more, all at the click of a button.

SOURCE REsimpli