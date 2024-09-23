Resinwerks Unveils State-of-the-Art National Fulfillment Center, Accelerating Growth and Innovation in Resinous Flooring Industry

FREMONT, Ind., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resinwerks is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new National Fulfillment Center in Fremont, IN. This facility is dedicated to helping Resinwerks streamline operations and further enhance customer service for its national network of professional resinous flooring contractors.

Exterior of the National Fulfillment Center

Joining existing distribution and sales offices in Denver, CO and Nashua, NH, the new Fremont location comprises over 58,000 square feet of raw material and finished goods storage. The facility includes a newly modernized innovation and training center as well as a dedicated sample making lab. Featuring collaborative and flexible workspaces for its growing team, Resinwerks has provided significant investment to transform the facility to serve as a national hub.

"This new facility empowers us to maintain industry-leading customer service while positioning our operations for future growth. I am incredibly proud of our team's dedication in making this expansion a reality and excited about our ongoing mission to deliver top-tier products and service to our contractor partners," said David Schneider, President of Resinwerks.

"At Resinwerks, our focus is continually improving how we support our clients' success. This new facility significantly enhances our ability to offer same or next-day shipping nationwide and bolsters our capabilities in sample making and product development," added Ben Grier, General Manager at Resinwerks.

About Resinwerks :

Resinwerks manufactures sustainable industrial coatings that offer superior performance, quality and value. Supported by a team of veteran resinous flooring professionals, we are committed to delivering the very best products to facility owners and our trusted contractor partners. Our products are manufactured domestically and conveniently shipped direct nationwide.

