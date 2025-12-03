ResiPro Celebrates 1,000 Jobs Awarded Through Florida Government-Funded Initiatives

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ResiPro, a leading provider of renovation, repair, and maintenance services for single-family homes in Florida, today announced a major milestone: more than 1,000 home-hardening, weatherization, and energy-efficiency projects have been awarded to the company through Florida's government-funded programs. These initiatives—designed to strengthen homes against hurricanes, reduce utility burdens, and improve long-term affordability—continue to generate meaningful impact in communities statewide.

ResiPro's awarded projects span the full spectrum of Florida communities, from rural gravel-road neighborhoods to dense urban corridors, reflecting the company's ability to deliver high-quality work at scale while tailoring solutions to each household's specific requirements. The efforts focus heavily on low-income residents, with priority given to elderly homeowners, physically disabled individuals, families with children under 12, and households facing persistently high energy bills.

Working in partnership with Florida cities, counties, and community action agencies, ResiPro provides essential home improvements—including roof reinforcement, window and door upgrades, weatherization, energy-efficiency enhancements, and safety repairs—that help residents stay safer during storms and reduce long-term insurance and energy costs.

"Crossing the 1,000-project mark is a testament to both the trust Florida communities place in us and the dedication of the ResiPro team," said Josh Barr, Director of Construction at ResiPro. "Every home we improve represents a household better prepared for hurricane season, with reduced financial stress and greater long-term stability. Our work is about resilience—and dignity—for families who need it most."

ResiPro's strong track record has earned recognition across the housing and construction industry. Known for its award-winning service, streamlined processes, and commitment to quality craftsmanship, the company has become a trusted partner to government entities, institutional investors, and property owners nationwide. With deep experience managing complex, multi-site renovation programs, ResiPro consistently delivers results on time, on budget, and with a strong focus on homeowner satisfaction.

"Florida's resilience programs are changing lives, and we're proud to be part of that progress," Barr added. "As demand for home-hardening and energy-efficiency improvements grows, ResiPro is ready to continue scaling our work to help protect more families across the state."

For more information on ResiPro's renovation, repair, and government-program services, visit ResiPro.com.

