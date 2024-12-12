'Resistance and resolve': reproductive justice advocates convene to explore responses to ongoing threats to reproductive autonomy

Panelists urge continued mobilization, youth engagement, and state advocacy, among other key strategies

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 10, leading voices in reproductive justice gathered at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy (CUNY SPH) for a critical discussion, "Reproductive Justice: Where Do We Go From Here?" Sponsored by the CUNY SPH Sexual and Reproductive Justice Hub (SRJ Hub) and moderated by philanthropist, filmmaker, and activist Abigail Disney, the panel convened to reflect on the post-election landscape.

Panelists, from left: Isabelle Villa Real Seabra, Dázon Dixon Diallo, Terry McGovern, Abigail Disney and Regina Davis Moss.

The evening began with a video message from Gov. Kathy Hochul, who addressed the importance of protecting reproductive rights amidst current challenges and reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring New York remains a safe harbor in the years ahead.

Panelists and key speakers included:

Terry McGovern , CUNY SPH senior associate dean and SRJ Hub founding faculty member

, CUNY SPH senior associate dean and SRJ Hub founding faculty member Regina Davis Moss , president and CEO of In Our Own Voice

, president and CEO of In Our Own Voice Dázon Dixon Diallo , founder of SisterLove, Inc.

, founder of SisterLove, Inc. Isabelle Villa Real Seabra , CUNY SPH student advocate

, CUNY SPH student advocate Lynn Roberts , CUNY SPH associate dean

, CUNY SPH associate dean Danielle Greene , CUNY SPH executive director of state and local public health initiatives and SRJ Hub founding member

Notable Discussion Themes and Strategies

Intersectionality: Diallo stressed that true reproductive justice requires a comprehensive approach that centers racial, economic, and gender equity. She urged communities to broaden the definition of sexual and reproductive health to include populations beyond those who can become pregnant, making reproductive justice a "kitchen table" issue that resonates beyond political discourse.

Economic and Public Health Impacts: Panelists discussed the financial and health tolls of dismantling already fragile healthcare networks, forcing people to travel long distances for care or go without. McGovern noted, "The public health implications are profound. Dobbs didn't just overturn Roe; it opened the door to dismantling years of progress." There was a call for more data to quantify the ripple effects of restricting access to reproductive and gender-affirming care, emphasizing an economic argument to illustrate the benefits of accessible healthcare.

Youth Leadership: There was a consensus on the importance of harnessing young people's energy, creating inclusive spaces where they can lead—online, in classrooms, or in grassroots organizations—and fostering intergenerational collaboration. Villa Real Seabra emphasized the power of young advocates, suggesting drawing inspiration from feminist movements in Latin America focused on intersectionality and fighting gender-based violence. "This movement has never been just about politicians, but the people who form it," she noted. "We've always adapted, and we'll continue to do so."

State-Based Solutions: Moss highlighted the importance of state-level policy advocacy, including voter education and ballot measures to protect reproductive rights where possible. She also stressed the need to normalize progressive reproductive health policies by showcasing their effectiveness.

"This discussion comes at a critical time. As we face ongoing threats to reproductive autonomy, it's crucial to heed the voices of reproductive justice leaders who have been sounding the alarm for years and offering valuable perspectives on the path forward," said McGovern. "At the SRJ Hub, we are dedicated to equipping students with the knowledge and tools to develop solutions-oriented approaches that prioritize marginalized communities and to effectively continue this fight, even in the face of hostile and challenging environments."

"This is a critical moment for reproductive justice, not just post-Dobbs, but in confronting the systemic erosion of reproductive healthcare, especially in Georgia," said Diallo. "This fight is not about resilience; it's about resistance and resolve. We must trust, support, and center those who birthed this movement—and have been at the forefront of the fight demanding not just abortion access and dignified birth, but equity in housing, education, and healthcare. When the needs and rights of Black women are prioritized, we drive progress for all."

"Right now, we are seeing the devastating impact that restricting abortion access has on maternal health — especially for Black women who already face severe disparities in receiving quality care," said Moss. "As we prepare to defend ourselves against a new, hostile administration, it is critical that we continue to organize in our communities, hold our elected officials accountable and center Reproductive Justice policies as our roadmap in the fight to protect our bodily autonomy."

"At its core, reproductive justice is about having control over your own body and, therefore, your life," said Greene. "The SRJ Hub launched this year with support from the governor, the assembly and the senate. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with them, our students, and our community partners to advance New York's leadership in protecting and promoting reproductive rights and justice."

Coinciding with Human Rights Day (Dec. 10), the panel also recognized the culmination of the Global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign. The SRJ Hub began its first year as campaign host by launching #16to365, an initiative to recognize and facilitate the year-round work of feminist advocates and grassroots organizations.

To learn more about the SRJ Hub's initiatives, including the Byllye Avery Sexual and Reproductive Justice Professorship — the nation's first endowed professorship dedicated to advancing sexual and reproductive justice — go online or on Instagram (@cunysph.srjhub) and LinkedIn.

