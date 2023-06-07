Resitu Medical AB's Stefan Sowa Wins Two Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

News provided by

Business Worldwide Magazine

07 Jun, 2023, 04:00 ET

LONDON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine has twice honoured the CEO of Resitu Medical AB. Stefan Sowa received two accolades at the 2023 CEO Awards: "Healthcare CEO of the Year - Sweden" and "Most Innovative CEO in the Medical Device Industry - Europe."

The CEO Awards seek to identify and honour the most inspirational business leaders around the world, from a broad range of sectors. Unlike many other corporate awards programs, the emphasis is not on the overall success of organisations, but on the unique individuals who lead them. The intention is to give outstanding business leaders the recognition they deserve, while inspiring others to achieve similar successes.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide, accounting for approximately a third of all cancers in women.  Resitu's cutting edge medical device will enable diagnosis and treatment of patient in one step,  eliminating the need for open surgery, improving the patient's experience and reducing healthcare costs.

Stefan Sowa has devoted his career to the life science industry. Based in Uppsala, Sweden, Resitu was established in 2019 with the aim of developing revolutionary equipment for the healthcare industry. Less than four years later, the company has strong ties with breast cancer surgeons at Uppsala University Hospital and radiologists at Karolinska Hospital Stockholm. It is now progressing a technique with the potential to create a real paradigm shift in breast cancer management.

Resitu's instruments are designed to extract lesions without the need for open surgery. Using a process known as diathermy, its minimally invasive technology aims to speed up tumour management and expedite the ways in which radiologists and surgeons work. The technique is quick and easy to use, it can remove large intact tissue samples, and avoids the need for open surgery. This has obvious benefits for patients, and potential to significantly reduce the costs associated with invasive cancer treatments. The timescales for accurate diagnosis also have the potential to be reduced, leading to faster treatment and an improved patient experience overall.  

Not only will the device itself extract larger tissue specimens than other instruments currently on the market, it will also have the ability to preserve their structure during removal. Multiple analysis, tumour typing and sequencing can be performed faster and more efficiently, and the use of diathermy reduces the risk of tissue damage and bleeding through immediate coagulation. Removing the lesion at first visit will save time, but also prevent further lesion growth.

Further information on how Resitu's new ultrasound guided device is set to disrupt traditional methods of tumour management can be found on the company website – www.resitu.com.

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

W:  www.bwmonline.com 

Contact:
David Jones
Awards Department
E: [email protected]

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine

Also from this source

CEO of Green Gen Technologies® Named Most Innovative CEO in Sustainable Packaging by Business Worldwide Magazine

SensArs Neuroprosthetics Named In Business Worldwide Magazines' Top '20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2022'

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.