reSkin Brings Full-Spectrum Laser Tattoo Removal with Astanza Trinity to Las Vegas for Grand Opening

"reSkin is determined to provide expert and personalized tattoo removal using the most current state-of-the-art laser technology. We treat all tattoo and skin colors and endeavor to minimize pain through using the best skin-cooling technology available," said John Williams, owner. "reSkin is the right choice for anyone wanting the most relaxing and thorough tattoo removal experience."

The Astanza Trinity laser featured at reSkin is a combination Q-switched Nd:YAG and Q-switched ruby laser. This advanced system emits three wavelengths – 1064 nm, 532 nm, and 694 nm ­­– for full-spectrum removal on all tattoos, even multicolored tattoos with resistant green and blue inks. The Trinity uses ultra-fast pulses matched with high pulse energy to deliver high peak power for optimal ink shattering and faster fading. Furthermore, this laser uses homogenized flat-top beam spots for safer energy application and minimized treatment overlap, minimizing risks of unwanted side effects and promoting safe treatment for all skin tones.

"John and the team at reSkin are a dedicated team of individuals who prioritize great results and patient care above all else," said Bryce Fisher, Astanza Sales Representative. "Their main focus is ensuring their patients have a positive experience from the moment they schedule an appointment to the moment they leave their final treatment. I have no doubts that their hard work matched with the Astanza Trinity laser will make them one of Las Vegas' top tattoo removal providers."

About reSkin Laser Tattoo Removal

reSkin Laser Tattoo Removal is a specialty clinic that focuses on delivering superior laser tattoo removal treatments and results to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada and surrounding cities. They provide complete removal of tattoos, fading for cover-up tattoos, and selective removal of tattoos. All staff members are specially trained and have received designations of Certified Laser Specialist and Laser Safety Officer from New Look Laser College, the world's leading laser tattoo removal training program.

reSkin offers free consultations and tattoo assessments to all patients. They also offer discounts for members of the military and seniors. They have invested in the Astanza Trinity laser for full-spectrum removal on all tattoos and safe treatment on all patient skin types. To schedule your free consultation, call (702) 704-3214 or visit reskin.pro. reSkin is located at 400 South 4th Street, Suite 552, Las Vegas, NV 89101.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to developing cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, and ReSmooth systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit http://www.astanzalaser.com/.

