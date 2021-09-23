ResMan Bolsters Executive Team with Leadership Appointments

In Dunn's new role as Chief Operating Officer (COO), he will partner with Paul Bridgewater, CEO, to help build on and execute ResMan's vision to help multifamily and affordable housing managers operate more efficiently. Dunn will assume day-to-day leadership and operations duties, taking responsibility for effecting the company's strategy and leading the team in the execution of growth objectives. In this new role, Dunn will continue to oversee the Product, Development, Implementation, Support and Training organizations, as well as Marketing, led by DiCicco.

"I am humbled at the opportunity to lead ResMan's core operations through our next chapter," said Dunn. "ResMan has a market-leading platform supported by an exceptional team of passionate individuals, and I look forward to guiding our operations through this exciting time of growth."

DiCicco comes to ResMan after several years as the Vice President of Global Marketing at CoreView, a SaaS management platform, where she oversaw global marketing operations and strategy. Prior to CoreView, DiCicco held marketing leadership roles in both the U.S. and abroad at several other private equity backed SaaS organizations like Acquia (a digital experience platform that enjoyed a $1 billion exit in 2019 to Vista Equity Partners) and Akumina (an employee experience platform). At ResMan, DiCicco will oversee the marketing strategy and operations.

"ResMan is redefining property management platforms for property management companies and fee managers across the U.S.," said DiCicco. "The management team is top-notch, with experience in building companies during their high-growth stages - and customers love the platform. It's an exciting time to be at ResMan."

"The promotion of Michael to COO and the addition of Tahlor to lead our marketing team will be instrumental in taking ResMan to the next level," said Bridgewater. "Michael's commitment to our customers is unparalleled and his unrelenting focus on operational excellence will only make the experience for our customers even better. The combination of Michael's expertise in product and strategy and Tahlor's ability to execute on the marketing side will fuel ResMan's next phase of growth."

This announcement comes on the heels of Inhabit IQ's announcement of its combination of ResMan with its extended family of products. Read the full announcement here: https://myresman.com/blog/inhabit-iq-adds-resman-to-its-suite-of-solutions/

ResMan is the preferred growth partner that drives profitability and efficiency for nearly a thousand property management companies across the U.S. ResMan delivers the property management industry's most innovative technology platform, making property investments and operations more profitable and easier to manage.

