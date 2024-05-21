ResMan Hosts Third Annual Customer Conference, ResMania

Event Unveils Product Innovations and Welcomes Customers, Industry Experts & Innovators to Speak on Latest Trends in Multifamily

PLANO, Texas, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ResMan® by Inhabit, a leading property management SaaS platform provider, today opens its third annual ResMania customer conference at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West. Over 500 ResMan customers, partners and industry experts will gather for three days to discuss the state of the multifamily industry and share best practices for marketing, property operations, affordable compliance, resident engagement, centralization and the role of AI. The conference also offers opportunities for product training and to learn about new and upcoming ResMan capabilities.

"We're rolling out the red carpet for the stars of multifamily at ResMan's third annual customer conference. With content tailored to the latest trends in our industry, this year's event promises to support property management companies as they seek to create efficiencies with the latest technology innovations," said Michael Dunn, CEO of ResMan. "At ResMania, we're dedicated to sharing insights and best practices that empower multifamily and affordable property management companies to drive efficiencies, increase NOI, and maximize asset value. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the sponsors who made this event possible, and we're excited about the continued support from the residential products within the Inhabit ecosystem. We're thrilled to bring our customers together in person for this star-studded event!"

The conference agenda is packed with 46 sessions delivered by over 60 different presenters and panelists. Sessions presented by guests and industry experts include:

Guest Keynote : Conquering Chaos with Jake Wood , CEO of Groundswell & founder of Team Rubicon

: Conquering Chaos with , CEO of Groundswell & founder of Team Rubicon Customer Executive Panel : Today's Triumphs, Tomorrow's Trends with customers Stephanie Graves (Q10 Property Advisors), David Nargang (AOG Living) & Ricardo Alicea (Wendover Housing Partners)

: Today's Triumphs, Tomorrow's Trends with customers (Q10 Property Advisors), (AOG Living) & (Wendover Housing Partners) Legislative Panel : What's in Store for '24 with Government Affairs Experts Greg Brown (NAA), Cindy Chetti (NMHC), Kris Cook (NAHMA)

: What's in Store for '24 with Government Affairs Experts Greg Brown (NAA), (NMHC), (NAHMA) Unmasking Deception : How to Protect Your Property from Fraud with the Help of AI with Daniel Berlind (Snappt), Sarah Hinson (AOG Living) and Elizabeth Francisco (Inhabit)

: How to Protect Your Property from with the Help of AI with (Snappt), (AOG Living) and (Inhabit) The Business of Business : 4 Critical Areas for Asset Performance with Dr. Debbie Phillips (The Quadrillion)

: 4 Critical Areas for Asset Performance with Dr. (The Quadrillion) Leasing in a Soft Market : Teaching Your Team to Sell Value with Lisa Trosien (ApartmentExpert.com)

: Teaching Your Team to Sell Value with (ApartmentExpert.com) Managing Bad Times: The Key is Always in Your Culture with Bill Nye (The Apartment Guy)

The ResMan Product and Technology teams will also take to the stage to unveil the latest innovation within the ResMan Platform. Key enhancements include:

Leasing Assistant, AI Chatbot with Live Chat which combines automation, AI, and live human interaction to provide prospective renters with immediate access to information and answers to questions any time of day or night.

which combines automation, AI, and live human interaction to provide prospective renters with immediate access to information and answers to questions any time of day or night. AI Copy Assistant which helps website managers take advantage of AI to create property website content optimized for search, draft blogs and add titles, meta descriptions, and image alt text.

which helps website managers take advantage of AI to create property website content optimized for search, draft blogs and add titles, meta descriptions, and image alt text. Data Hub which allows users to review, audit, and edit website business information, form actions and settings, and SEO titles and descriptions in bulk, across some or all the organization's property websites.

which allows users to review, audit, and edit website business information, form actions and settings, and SEO titles and descriptions in bulk, across some or all the organization's property websites. Centralized Waitlist which allows organizations that have multiple affordable housing properties in a market to manage those properties through a centralized application and waitlist process, so applicants no longer need to apply separately to each property.

which allows organizations that have multiple affordable housing properties in a market to manage those properties through a centralized application and waitlist process, so applicants no longer need to apply separately to each property. ID Verification which allows properties to save time, reduce costs, and protect members of the community by detecting identity fraud upfront before touring and processing applicants.

ResMania is made possible by the generous support of the platform's robust integration partner network, which allows property managers to run their business with the choice of best-of-breed technology. ResMan's partners and their solutions will be on display in the Partner Lounge and within the ROI Bar. Key sponsors include Snappt, ePremium, AvidXchange, Nationwide Compliance, PetScreening, ValenceDocs, Spherexx, InCheck by SiteCompli, Rex, ScreeningOne, Colleen.AI, HappyCo, and Rentana. Full sponsors list can be found here: https://resmania.myresman.com/sponsors

For more details about ResMania and to view the full conference agenda, please visit the conference website. To participate in ResMania festivities remotely, follow the hashtag #ResMania2024 on Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT RESMAN:

ResMan is the preferred growth partner that drives profitability and efficiency for nearly a thousand property management companies across the U.S. ResMan delivers the property management industry's most innovative technology platform, making property investments and operations more profitable and easier to manage. ResMan's platform unlocks a new path to growth for property management companies that deliver consistent NOI improvement and brilliant resident experiences easier than ever before. For more information, visit us at myresman.com or engage with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Joshua Phillips

EVP Marketing, Inhabit

[email protected]

