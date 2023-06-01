ResMan Unveils 2023 ResMania Award Winners

Celebrates the growth and innovation of ambitious property management companies at second annual customer conference, ResMania

PLANO, Texas, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ResMan has announced the winners of the 2023 ResMania Awards, honoring property management companies for their growth, innovation and commitment to foster a sense of community within their properties and provide a place for their residents to call home. The award winners were announced at the Official ResMania Party where nearly 500 ResMan customers, partners, industry thought leaders and community members were present.

The ResMania Customer Conference, which took place at The Renaissance Legacy West in Plano, Texas, brings together top property management professionals from across the country, creating an opportunity to connect, share insights, and celebrate the achievements of the ResMan community.

The awards program was created to recognize the outstanding achievements of customers that use ResMan software solutions to grow their business. ResMania Awards are presented in seven different categories: Grow Together, Runs on ResMan, Social Champion, Resident Experience Transformation, Platform Innovation, Pioneer in Centralization and The OG Customer Award. The winners of these 2023 ResMania Awards are:

Grow Together: This award represents the largest increase in unit growth over the last year

Runs on ResMan: This award represents the deepest adoption of products across the ResMan platform over the last year

Social Champion: This award represents the customer with the biggest presence on social media over the last year

Resident Experience Transformation: This award represents the customer that put the resident experience at the forefront of their growth strategy

Platform Innovation: This award represents the customer that is extending the ResMan platform in innovative ways

Pioneer in Centralization: This award represents the customer that is pursuing a centralization strategy using the ResMan platform

OG Customer: This award recognizes a long-time ResMan customer for their commitment to partnering with ResMan

"We are thrilled to celebrate the success and achievements of our customers with the 2023 ResMania Awards Program," said ResMan Chief Executive Officer, Michael Dunn. "These awards recognize our customers' dedication and hard work in leveraging the ResMan platform to drive growth and deliver a superior resident experience. We are honored to be part of their journey and are committed to continue providing innovative solutions to help them achieve their business goals."

About ResMan:

ResMan, by Inhabit, is the preferred growth partner that drives profitability and efficiency for nearly a thousand property management companies across the U.S. ResMan delivers the property management industry's most innovative technology platform, making property investments and operations more profitable and easier to manage. ResMan's platform unlocks a new path to growth for property management companies that deliver consistent NOI improvement and brilliant resident experiences easier than ever before. For more information, visit us at myresman.com. 

Media Contact:
Joshua Philllips
EVP Marketing
[email protected]

