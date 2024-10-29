Resolian Appoints Rob Stachlewitz as CEO, Honggang Bi as Chairman of the Board, and Pat Bennett as Chief Business Officer and President of Scientific Affairs

New leadership and reorganization will foster the next chapter of growth and enhance business operations to best support evolving client and CRO partner needs on a global scale.

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolian, a leading global bioanalytical and analytical sciences partner supporting drug development and multi-regional clinical trials, today announced several leadership changes as the company expands its global footprint and operational capabilities. Rob Stachlewitz will join Resolian as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), while current CEO Pat Bennett will transition into the newly created role of Chief Business Officer and President of Scientific Affairs. In addition, the board has appointed Honggang Bi as Chairman.

Backed by Boston-based private equity firm Ampersand Capital Partners and KKR's Health Care Strategic Growth strategy, Resolian has experienced rapid expansion over the past several years, positioning itself as a premier global bioanalytical contract research organization (CRO). This included the acquisition of US based Alliance Pharma, Inc. in Malvern, PA, the addition of UK-based Drug Development Solutions in July 2022, the establishment of a state-of-the-art bioanalytical lab in Brisbane, Australia in December 2022 to form Resolian, and the acquisition of China-based Denali MedPharm in November 2023, which expanded Resolian's operations to four continents.

"It's an honor to be appointed Chairman of Resolian. I am excited to work alongside Rob, Pat, the Ampersand and KKR teams, and our nearly 500 dedicated global employees. Resolian is an innovative, global, bioanalytical and analytical CRO. I am confident we have the leadership, vision and dedicated quality-driven team to execute our clients' therapeutic programs," said Honggang Bi. Newly-appointed Chairman Honggang Bi posesses a more than 30 year illustrious career with Pfizer, Covance and Labcorp, leading their drug development operations across multiple geographies.

Incoming CEO Rob Stachlewitz joins Resolian with an impressive track record, having most recently served as Corporate Vice President and General Manager at Charles River, where he oversaw their largest site. Rob brings 15 years of pharmaceutical R&D experience, having held key roles at Boehringer Ingelheim, Abbott Laboratories, and Procter & Gamble. As CEO, Rob will guide Resolian through its next phase of strategic growth, enhancing its operational capabilities and global presence.

"With Rob's extensive background shepherding life science businesses and teams on a global scale, we are confident that he will lead Resolian to new heights as we continue to expand our bioanalytical operations," added Honggang Bi. Rob holds a PhD from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a B.S. from Michigan State University. He is a respected leader in the scientific community, having chaperoned drugs through the development process and contributed over 30 publications.

Pat Bennett, who has led Resolian for nearly three years, has been instrumental in strategically positioning and steering the organization through a dynamic and transformative period, harmonizing operations, and driving global expansion. As Chief Business Officer and President of Scientific Affairs, Pat will focus on growing new service capabilities and enhancing customer relationships, leveraging his 30+ years of experience in bioanalytical sciences and business development. Pat will also oversee several critical functions to foster client collaboration and synergies across the Resolian team.

"We are incredibly grateful for Pat's leadership during a pivotal time in Resolian's history," said Dave Patteson, Partner, Ampersand Capital Partners. "As he transitions into his new role, Pat will continue to make critical contributions to Resolian's future growth and innovation. The combined leadership of Honggang, Rob and Pat is unrivaled in the bioanalytical CRO industry. The Resolian team will provide industry leading bioanalytical services to clients for their drug development projects across all major geographies."

About Resolian

Resolian (formerly Alliance Pharma Inc., Drug Development Solutions Ltd. and Chongqing Denali Medpharma, Ltd.) is a leading global research laboratory that provides specialized services in GxP and nonregulated bioanalysis, drug metabolism/pharmacokinetics (DMPK), and GMP CMC analytical and materials science. Nearly 500 experts across the U.S., U.K., and Australia deliver quality results, ensuring the highest standard of regulatory compliance throughout the drug development continuum. Resolian's dedicated laboratories are equipped with state-of-the-art technology that meet the needs of preclinical and clinical programs at any scale.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit AmpersandCapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com.

SOURCE Resolian