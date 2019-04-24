Resolute Announces Four-Year Renewal of U.S. Labor Agreements

MONTREAL, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) today announced a four-year renewal of the master collective agreement covering unionized employees of three U.S. pulp, paper and tissue mills. Unionized employees voted overwhelmingly to ratify the agreement at facilities in Calhoun (Tennessee), Augusta (Georgia) and Coosa Pines (Alabama).

"We are pleased to have reached agreement prior to contract expiration, indicative of our collaborative working relationship. As we look ahead, we have enhanced operational stability as, together, we focus on improving efficiency and the overall competitive position of these mills," said Yves Laflamme, president and chief executive officer. "Our continued union/management partnership serves the best interests of our employees, customers, shareholders and a range of other stakeholders."

The agreement takes effect for the Calhoun pulp, paper and tissue mill in May 2019 and runs through April 2023, in addition to spanning the four-year period between May 2020 and April 2024 for the Augusta newsprint mill and Coosa Pines fluff pulp operation. Approximately 775 unionized employees are covered by the agreement and are represented by the United Steelworkers (USW), the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), and the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the U.S. and Canada (UA). The agreement improves wages in each of its four years.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint and specialty papers, which are marketed in close to 70 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. The shares of Resolute Forest Products trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Visit www.resolutefp.com for more information.

