Resolute Announces Ratification of Collective Agreement Covering Quebec Woodlands Operations

June 2, 2023

MONTRÉAL, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Resolute Forest Products Inc. today announced the ratification of a four-year master labor agreement with the Unifor union covering 525 hourly employees at ten company woodlands in Quebec, following an agreement-in-principle reached on May 11.  

"We are pleased to renew this agreement, which underscores the contribution of our woodlands employees to the company's success and provides stability for our customers, communities and other partners," said Remi G. Lalonde, president and chief executive officer.

The individual collective agreements ratified on May 26 cover Resolute's Abitibi and Nord-du-Québec (Comtois, Senneterre), Côte-Nord, Lac-Saint-Jean (Girardville, La Doré, Mistassini, Péribonka, Saint-Félicien, Saint-Thomas) and Mauricie woodlands operations. 

