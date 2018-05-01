Resolute Announces Ratification of Unifor Labor Agreement in Canada

"We are pleased with the support expressed by our employees. The company and the union have invested a great deal of time and resources over the last several years addressing public policy issues facing our company and industry. The collaborative environment we enjoy today is built on mutual trust and transparency," said Yves Laflamme, president and chief executive officer. "Our employees and their union leaders are committed to help keep our Canadian pulp and paper mills competitive, while providing stability for our customers, shareholders, communities and other partners."

The collective agreements cover approximately 1,100 hourly employees represented by Unifor at Resolute's Amos, Baie-Comeau, Dolbeau, Gatineau, Kénogami and Saint-Félicien mills in Quebec, and Thunder Bay mill and indefinitely idled Thorold facility in Ontario. The eight operations account for about 40% of the company's total pulp and paper capacity.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint and specialty papers, which are marketed in close to 70 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 manufacturing facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. The shares of Resolute Forest Products trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Visit www.resolutefp.com for more information.

