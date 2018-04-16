Resolute Announces Tentative Agreement with Unifor

The master agreement covers eight of Resolute's Canadian pulp and paper mills. The agreement applies to the Amos, Baie-Comeau, Dolbeau, Gatineau, Kénogami and Saint-Félicien facilities in Quebec, as well as the Thunder Bay mill and currently indefinitely idled Thorold operation in Ontario.

"We are pleased that we have reached a tentative agreement with Unifor national and local leadership that recognizes the contribution of employees to the success of the business and provides stability for our customers, shareholders, communities and other company partners," said Yves Laflamme, president and chief executive officer. "Once ratified, this agreement will support long-term investments in our Canadian operations."

The collective agreement covers approximately 1,100 employees represented by Unifor. The agreement builds on the cooperative relationship that has been established between Resolute and Unifor.

Details will not be discussed publicly until the union leadership has had an opportunity to present the agreement to its members.

