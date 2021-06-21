Resolute Capital Awards Second Annual Marcy Olson Memorial Scholarship

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital"), a private equity firm that actively invests and manages investments in real estate, technology, and energy, announced today that it has recognized Truckee High School student, Taya Matt, as the latest recipient of the Marcy Olson Memorial Scholarship.

"I had the privilege of knowing and working with Marcy for several years," said Thomas J. Powell, Resolute Capital's founder. "She was a true trailblazer for women in the financial sector, especially for those at the executive level. We are very proud to honor Marcy's legacy through this scholarship and to support the next generation of female financial leaders."

An early pioneer in the space of commercial real estate financing, and highly skilled in the areas of capital raising and debt placement, Marcy Olson served as a managing director at Resolute Capital for nearly 15 years. In addition to her service in the financial sector, she was also an avid skier and biker, as well as mother and best friend to her husband.

The goal of the scholarship is to support women who are seeking careers and leadership positions throughout the financial industry by providing resources and opportunities in the form of a multi-year scholarship for young women pursuing a degree in economics, finance, or business.

Taya Matt, this year's recipient, is an attendee of Truckee High School, a school based in the Lake Tahoe area. During her high school career, she has participated in Link Crew, Athletes Committed, Hope Squad, Young Life, and is the captain of her soccer team. She plans to attend Newberry College where she will study pre-law, as preparation for her career goal of becoming a corporate lawyer.

About Resolute Capital Partners

Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital") is a private equity firm with offices in San Francisco, Dallas and Minneapolis, that employs a seasoned executive team which has placed more than $3 billion in institutional-grade and private securities investments throughout their careers. Resolute Capital contributes professional expertise and multi-level support towards companies that help them realize their vision in structuring transactions and offers proven management techniques that yield flexibility and opportunity. Since its founding in 2010, Resolute Capital has raised over $560 million in its various energy, technology, and real estate funds. By partnering with issuers beyond Wall Street, Resolute Capital is bringing capital to worthy projects.

