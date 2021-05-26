Resolute Capital Partners Announces Phase 1 of Its Luxury Townhome Development Near Lake Tahoe, California Is Sold Out

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital"), a private equity firm that actively invests in and manages investments in energy, real estate, and technology, announced today that phase 1 of its Village Walk Skyline luxury townhome development project is sold out. The development is located in the all-seasons resort of Northstar, California—just north of Lake Tahoe—and is the resort's first new development in the Village at Northstar in over ten years.

"We are thrilled with the interest and momentum the Village Walk Skyline has garnered and are delighted to accept an offer on the final unit within Phase 1 of the development. Construction of the townhomes continues, and we are on target to complete four additional homes in time for the 2021/2022 ski season. The remaining six units are slated to begin construction this summer," said Thomas J. Powell, Resolute Capital's founder. "Village Walk Skyline offers residents a unique opportunity to live just steps away from a world-class luxury mountain resort, while maintaining the exclusive benefits and privacy of a gated enclave in the Village at Northstar. Each Village Walk Skyline townhome has been thoughtfully designed with environmentally conscious construction and is being built with a combination of timeless luxury aesthetics and high-end environmentally friendly components."

Phase 1 of the project includes 12 townhomes, with 10 additional units slated as future-phase builds. Each of the 22 high-end townhomes will feature nearly 3,000 square feet of space with four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a spacious two-car garage, designer appliances, energy efficient design, oversized sliding glass doors for indoor/outdoor living, and much more. Resolute Capital has partnered with a talented team of designers and builders, and the planning and architectural designs for Phase 2 are nearing completion. The Village Walk Skyline residences are brokered by local luxury realty firm Tahoe Mountain Realty.

"Village Walk Skyline was an extraordinary collaboration among industry-leading professionals that resulted in a product that met the market perfectly for those seeking lifestyle enhancements," said Jeff Brown, Tahoe Mountain Realty's owner and broker. "These thoughtfully designed homes deliver the mountain lifestyle sought by our consumers and include the added benefit of luxury resort amenities located just minutes from the front door."

For more information, please visit www.villagewalkskyline.com. Additionally, a video walkthrough of the March 2021 property unveiling can be viewed at Resolute Capital Partners, LTD: Overview | LinkedIn.

About Resolute Capital Partners

Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital") is a private equity firm with offices in San Francisco, Dallas, and Minneapolis. Having placed more than $3 billion in institutional-grade and private securities investments throughout their careers, its seasoned executive team has vast experience managing investments in all market cycles. Resolute Capital contributes professional expertise and multi-level support to companies, helping them realize their vision and creating the potential for flexibility and opportunity. Since its founding in 2010, Resolute Capital has raised over $560 million in its various energy, technology, and real estate funds. By partnering with issuers beyond Wall Street, Resolute Capital is bringing capital to worthy projects.

For more information, please visit www.resolutecapitalpartners.com.

About Tahoe Mountain Realty

Tahoe Mountain Realty is the market leader for luxury resort real estate throughout the Tahoe–Truckee region with an exceptional focus on the resort communities of Northstar, Mountainside Northstar, Martis Camp, Lahontan, Schaffer's Mill, Old Greenwood, and Gray's Crossing. Tahoe Mountain Realty is pleased to represent the finest properties in these emerging markets in the most elegant and professional manner.

Having participated from concept through launch on the release of nearly every new neighborhood in Northstar over the past two decades, Tahoe Mountain Realty has been retained to facilitate all aspects of sales and marketing for Village Walk Skyline. Tahoe Mountain Realty has the unique perspective to carry the resort's legacy forward.

For more information, please visit www.tmrrealestate.com.

