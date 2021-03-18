Resolute Capital Partners Completes Development of its First Two 'Village Walk Skyline' Townhome Units Near Lake Tahoe, California

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital"), a private equity firm that actively invests in and manages investments in energy, real estate, and technology, announced today the completion of the first two Village Walk Skyline luxury townhome units, located in the all-seasons resort of Northstar California. Located in Truckee, Calif., just north of Lake Tahoe, Village Walk Skyline is the resort's first new development in the Village at Northstar in over ten years.

"We are extremely proud to finish construction of the first two Village Walk Skyline townhomes and hand over the keys to the new owners. Interest in the project has been high: the remaining six of the first eight units are either under contract or have received a letter of intent," said Thomas J. Powell, Resolute Capital's senior managing partner. "As an avid skier and active member of the Lake Tahoe community, I am aware of both the lifestyle enhancement that mountain living offers and the importance of environmentally conscious construction. This is why each unit in the Village Walk Skyline community will be built with a combination of timeless luxury aesthetics and high-end, environmentally friendly components."

Resolute Capital has partnered with a unique team of designers, builders, and real estate professionals to create the residences at Village Walk Skyline, brokered by local luxury realty firm Tahoe Mountain Realty. Resolute Capital and development partner, Paradigm8, continue to oversee the process. First, the homes are designed by architecture and construction firm sagemodern. Second, manufacturing takes place offsite at luxury pre-fab home builder Method Homes' factory in Washington state. Finally, the modules are transported to the development site in Truckee where construction is completed. This innovative construction method is more cost effective than standard on-site construction and allows building to continue beyond the limits of Lake Tahoe's five-and-a-half month grading season.

Powell continued, "Village Walk Skyline offers the privacy and peacefulness of a gated community, along with an easy walk to a world of luxury amenities at the Village at Northstar, including dining, shopping, and the Northstar gondola and chairlifts. It is the best of all worlds."

The current development phase includes 12 homes total, with 10 additional units slated as future-phase builds. Each of the 22 high-end townhomes will feature nearly 3,000 square feet of space with four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a spacious two-car garage, designer appliances, energy efficient design, oversized sliding glass doors for indoor/outdoor living, and much more.

To learn more, please visit www.villagewalkskyline.com. Additionally, a video walk through of the property unveiling can be viewed at Resolute Capital Partners, LTD: Overview | LinkedIn.

About Resolute Capital Partners

Resolute Capital Partners ("Resolute Capital") is a private equity firm with offices in San Francisco, Dallas, and Minneapolis. Having placed more than $3 billion in institutional-grade and private securities investments throughout their careers, its seasoned executive team has vast experience managing investments during distressed markets. Resolute Capital contributes professional expertise and multi-level support to companies, helping them realize their vision and creating the potential for flexibility and opportunity. Since its founding in 2010, Resolute Capital has raised over $514 million in its various energy, technology, and real estate funds. By partnering with issuers beyond Wall Street, Resolute Capital is bringing capital to worthy projects.

For more information, please visit www.resolutecapitalpartners.com.

Contact: Rebecca Cleary

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1462

[email protected]

SOURCE Resolute Capital Partners

Related Links

http://www.resolutecapitalpartners.com

